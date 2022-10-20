After a good scare in Oklahoma when the Caddy wouldn’t start, it got cranky again. Was Joe Keene crazy for attempting this road trip to Vegas?. Last episode, the 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham gave Babcox Media’s Joe Keene a good scare. He was nearly halfway through the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas headed to the AAPEX show when the Caddy wouldn’t start. However, with some quick thinking from the ASE-certified technician and help from friends in the aftermarket, he got it started again in no time and continued down Route 66.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO