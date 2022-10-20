ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hunter to Participate in SEMA Show ADAS Showcase

Hunter Engineering announced it will be taking part in the special ADAS Showcase at SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas Nov. 1-4. A large space will be set aside in the Upper South Hall for better informing SEMA members about ADAS, promoting awareness of and education about ADAS recalibration and services, and highlighting ADAS market opportunities within the aftermarket industry. Mock demonstrations of recalibrations are also scheduled.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 5: The Road Less Traveled

After a good scare in Oklahoma when the Caddy wouldn’t start, it got cranky again. Was Joe Keene crazy for attempting this road trip to Vegas?. Last episode, the 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham gave Babcox Media’s Joe Keene a good scare. He was nearly halfway through the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas headed to the AAPEX show when the Caddy wouldn’t start. However, with some quick thinking from the ASE-certified technician and help from friends in the aftermarket, he got it started again in no time and continued down Route 66.
