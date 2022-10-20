Read full article on original website
FHSU Student Organization Feature – Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS)
According to Tigerlink, the Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS) is a constituent of the Kansas Association of Nursing Students which is overseen by the National Student Nursing Association. Allison Bockwinkel, FHANS president, expands on this statement with the group’s goals. “Our mission for this organization is to...
Larned Correctional employees remembered with wishing well
It's important to remember those who came before. This week, staff at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility paid tribute to former employees who died during their employment with the facility, with a new wishing well located on the campus grounds. Policy and Information Coordinator Penny Riedel said five former employees were honored during the ceremony.
Docking Institute releases 2022 retail market gap analysis survey
The Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University was commissioned by Kansas Small Business Development Center’s FHSU Region to conduct a retail market gap analysis that covered 29 counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas. The survey focused on several marketplace dynamics in mostly rural Kansas, including...
Great Bend man turns hobby into award-winning craft
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A Great Bend man has been practicing the craft of woodcarving for more than 20 years, carving out caricatures and winning contests with his work. Barry Bowers said a friend prompted him to begin the hobby. “A friend of mine kind of kept at me,...
Wind driving dust and fires in Kansas
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Kansas man sentenced in 2020 attack in Hays
After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
BREAKING: Efforts underway to contain large wildfire in southwest Ellis County
At around 8:00 p.m. a wildfire continued tracking along the southwest corner of Ellis County and heading northeasterly. Efforts have been underway since around 4 p.m. to protect life and property in the area including efforts by fire fighting crews and area farmers as they plow in front of the fire line.
2 pedestrians hospitalized after crash in western Kansas
A crash in Ellis County sent two pedestrians to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Jennies sweep Tigers at home
Coming off a four-set loss to Missouri Western Friday night, FHSU volleyball was looking for a split against UCM on Saturday. However, the talented Jennies squad proved too much for FHSU, sweeping the match 3-0. FHSU (10-14) kept the first set close and trailed 16-13 before UCM went on a...
3 adults, 15-year-old hospitalized after I-70 crash
ELLIS COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Thursday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Sergio- Torres-Ramirez, 60, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Walker. The pickup traveled off the roadway into the...
Portions of two state highways within Great Bend to be resurfaced
There were 34 cities across Kansas that were selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to state highways located within city limits. Great Bend was chosen to receive $400,000 for the 2024 fiscal year for work on two major highways in town. The grants are awarded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).
Men’s soccer bounces back with win
The Fort Hays State men’s soccer team defeated No. 19 ranked Southern Nazarene 1-0 in Hays on Thursday (Oct. 20). The Tigers netted their lone goal at the end of the first half and held strong against a spraying of shots by the Crimson Storm in the second half to move into first place alone in the GAC/MIAA standings. FHSU improved to 8-4-4, 6-2-2 GAC/MIAA while SNU fell to 7-5-3, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA.
