The Fort Hays State men’s soccer team defeated No. 19 ranked Southern Nazarene 1-0 in Hays on Thursday (Oct. 20). The Tigers netted their lone goal at the end of the first half and held strong against a spraying of shots by the Crimson Storm in the second half to move into first place alone in the GAC/MIAA standings. FHSU improved to 8-4-4, 6-2-2 GAC/MIAA while SNU fell to 7-5-3, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO