Oregon fans react to Sabrina Ionescu being named guest picker for College GameDay
Ever since it was announced that ESPN’s College GameDay would be coming to Eugene for the matchup between No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA, the Ducks’ fanbase has been pretty vocal about who they wanted to be named the celebrity guest picker that was featured on the show.
We offered a number of options, but there was nobody that ever made a dent in the lead that Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu had in the minds of fans.
So the Duck’s crowd should be happy to see that GameDay announced on Thursday morning that Ionescu would be the guest picker, joining the crew at the end of the show to make her picks for the day of games. It became apparent on social media that this was the right choice. Here are some of the best reactions from the day:
The Mother of Ducklings Herself
https://twitter.com/sabrina_i20/status/1583162189380079616
Make it Official
https://twitter.com/GoDucks/status/1583161843932987393
The Goat
https://twitter.com/OregonPitCrew/status/1583163124592803848
A Missed Opportunity
https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1583158392914579456
An Oregon Win
https://twitter.com/quack12podcast/status/1583162795016978437
Girl Power
https://twitter.com/allyduck79/status/1583164093149589504
The Obvious Choice
https://twitter.com/AndyPattonCBB/status/1583162847978479617
WNBA Approved
https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1583166408631848962
An Icon in Sports
https://twitter.com/JonathanAdams/status/1583165070561153024
