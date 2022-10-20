ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon fans react to Sabrina Ionescu being named guest picker for College GameDay

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sphYK_0iggVrV700

Ever since it was announced that ESPN’s College GameDay would be coming to Eugene for the matchup between No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA, the Ducks’ fanbase has been pretty vocal about who they wanted to be named the celebrity guest picker that was featured on the show.

We offered a number of options, but there was nobody that ever made a dent in the lead that Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu had in the minds of fans.

So the Duck’s crowd should be happy to see that GameDay announced on Thursday morning that Ionescu would be the guest picker, joining the crew at the end of the show to make her picks for the day of games. It became apparent on social media that this was the right choice. Here are some of the best reactions from the day:

The Mother of Ducklings Herself

https://twitter.com/sabrina_i20/status/1583162189380079616

Make it Official

https://twitter.com/GoDucks/status/1583161843932987393

The Goat

https://twitter.com/OregonPitCrew/status/1583163124592803848

A Missed Opportunity

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1583158392914579456

An Oregon Win

https://twitter.com/quack12podcast/status/1583162795016978437

Girl Power

https://twitter.com/allyduck79/status/1583164093149589504

The Obvious Choice

https://twitter.com/AndyPattonCBB/status/1583162847978479617

WNBA Approved

https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1583166408631848962

An Icon in Sports

https://twitter.com/JonathanAdams/status/1583165070561153024

1

1

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

