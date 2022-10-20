Norwin area: Craft fairs, turkey bingo, pie sale, more

Metro Creative

Halloween events planned in area

Trick-or-treat at stores in downtown Irwin will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Some business owners will be handing out treats at their stores, others may be handing out candy at tables or tents in the Third Street parking lot.

A children’s Halloween costume parade will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Third Street parking lot. The parade will end at Mayor Dan Rose Park on Main Street.

Both Irwin and North Huntingdon will hold their trick-or-treat nights from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Boy Scouts selling pies, flowers, trees

Boy Scout Troop 284 in Irwin is taking orders until Nov. 8 for pies from the Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown and holiday flowers.

The pies are $10.50 each and are available in 15 flavors. The flowers range in price from $11 to $44.

There will be a drive-through pickup for the pies from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 and the pickup time for the flowers will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6, both at the First Presbyterian Church, Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin.

The Boy Scouts also will sell Christmas trees the first two weekends in December at the Busy Beaver store on Norwin Avenue in the Norwin Hills Shopping Center in North Huntingdon.

Monies raised will go toward the cost of the Scouts attending the 2023 National Jamboree, summer camp and other activities.

For more information, visit the troop website at troop284irwin.com and click on troop store to purchase.

Norwin Elks plan free Veterans Day dinner

The Norwin Elks, 135 Elks Lane, Manor, will provide a complimentary spaghetti dinner for veterans from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in recognition of Veterans Day.

For parties of five or more, please call the Norwin Elks at 724-863-0403 to reserve a table.

Church will hold luncheon, vendor fair

A buffet salad luncheon and vendor fair is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Agnes Church along St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon.

There will be basket raffles, handcrafted jewelry, wreaths, cards, candy, baked goods, holiday items and vendors will sell products such as American Girl clothing, ASEA Redox, children’s clothes and country crafts.

Lunch tickets are $10, but the vendor fair is free. Tickets can be bought in the parish office and at the door.

Fall flea market set at Irwin church

A fall flea market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. to noon at the First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin

Nov. 5 will include a $1 per bag sale for shoes and clothes; other items will be 50% off.

Craft, vendor show planned in North Huntingdon

New Hope Church will hold a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Circleville VFD Social Room, 129 Robbins Station Road., North Huntingdon.

Specialty crafts, seasonal favorites and unique items will be sold by local artisans and vendors.

Admission is free. Lunch can be purchased and a baked goods sale will support mission projects.

A basket raffle will benefit Gray Paws Sanctuary, a group dedicated to rescuing senior dogs.

North Huntingdon church plans turkey bingo

St. Stephen Church, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon will hold an all-paper turkey bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20.

The cost is $15 for 20 games

For tickets, call Julee Lindberg at 412-378-6953

Irwin set to buy new police vehicle

Irwin’s police department will not have to wait months to get a new police vehicle because one is already on a local dealer’s lot.

Borough council on Oct. 12 approved spending a maximum of $52,000 on a fully equipped Ford Explorer from Jim Shorkey Ford of White Oak.

The borough’s capital reserve account will be tapped to pay for the vehicle, after council approved adding $42,000 to that account.

If the borough does not trade in one of its older police vehicles — a 2014 Ford Explorer model or a 2015 one — the police department would have four vehicles at its disposal, Chief Dan Wensel said. One vehicle, however, has transmission problems.

Councilman Shawn Stitely questioned whether maintaining four police vehicles was “slightly overkill” for the department.

Maintaining four vehicles, Wensel said, allows the department to reduce the use of its newer vehicles during patrol duty, lessening the wear and tear on those new models.

The extra vehicle can be used for special events in town, Wensel said, adding that he had to use a public works vehicle during one recent event.

“We have events here, like no other small town,” Wensel said.