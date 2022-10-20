ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, PA

Norwin area: Craft fairs, turkey bingo, pie sale, more

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LficX_0iggVmKi00
Metro Creative

Halloween events planned in area

Trick-or-treat at stores in downtown Irwin will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Some business owners will be handing out treats at their stores, others may be handing out candy at tables or tents in the Third Street parking lot.

A children’s Halloween costume parade will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Third Street parking lot. The parade will end at Mayor Dan Rose Park on Main Street.

Both Irwin and North Huntingdon will hold their trick-or-treat nights from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Boy Scouts selling pies, flowers, trees

Boy Scout Troop 284 in Irwin is taking orders until Nov. 8 for pies from the Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown and holiday flowers.

The pies are $10.50 each and are available in 15 flavors. The flowers range in price from $11 to $44.

There will be a drive-through pickup for the pies from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 and the pickup time for the flowers will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6, both at the First Presbyterian Church, Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin.

The Boy Scouts also will sell Christmas trees the first two weekends in December at the Busy Beaver store on Norwin Avenue in the Norwin Hills Shopping Center in North Huntingdon.

Monies raised will go toward the cost of the Scouts attending the 2023 National Jamboree, summer camp and other activities.

For more information, visit the troop website at troop284irwin.com and click on troop store to purchase.

Norwin Elks plan free Veterans Day dinner

The Norwin Elks, 135 Elks Lane, Manor, will provide a complimentary spaghetti dinner for veterans from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in recognition of Veterans Day.

For parties of five or more, please call the Norwin Elks at 724-863-0403 to reserve a table.

Church will hold luncheon, vendor fair

A buffet salad luncheon and vendor fair is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Agnes Church along St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon.

There will be basket raffles, handcrafted jewelry, wreaths, cards, candy, baked goods, holiday items and vendors will sell products such as American Girl clothing, ASEA Redox, children’s clothes and country crafts.

Lunch tickets are $10, but the vendor fair is free. Tickets can be bought in the parish office and at the door.

Fall flea market set at Irwin church

A fall flea market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. to noon at the First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin

Nov. 5 will include a $1 per bag sale for shoes and clothes; other items will be 50% off.

Craft, vendor show planned in North Huntingdon

New Hope Church will hold a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Circleville VFD Social Room, 129 Robbins Station Road., North Huntingdon.

Specialty crafts, seasonal favorites and unique items will be sold by local artisans and vendors.

Admission is free. Lunch can be purchased and a baked goods sale will support mission projects.

A basket raffle will benefit Gray Paws Sanctuary, a group dedicated to rescuing senior dogs.

North Huntingdon church plans turkey bingo

St. Stephen Church, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon will hold an all-paper turkey bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20.

The cost is $15 for 20 games

For tickets, call Julee Lindberg at 412-378-6953

Irwin set to buy new police vehicle

Irwin’s police department will not have to wait months to get a new police vehicle because one is already on a local dealer’s lot.

Borough council on Oct. 12 approved spending a maximum of $52,000 on a fully equipped Ford Explorer from Jim Shorkey Ford of White Oak.

The borough’s capital reserve account will be tapped to pay for the vehicle, after council approved adding $42,000 to that account.

If the borough does not trade in one of its older police vehicles — a 2014 Ford Explorer model or a 2015 one — the police department would have four vehicles at its disposal, Chief Dan Wensel said. One vehicle, however, has transmission problems.

Councilman Shawn Stitely questioned whether maintaining four police vehicles was “slightly overkill” for the department.

Maintaining four vehicles, Wensel said, allows the department to reduce the use of its newer vehicles during patrol duty, lessening the wear and tear on those new models.

The extra vehicle can be used for special events in town, Wensel said, adding that he had to use a public works vehicle during one recent event.

“We have events here, like no other small town,” Wensel said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale set for Sunday

Delicious treats are available today as part of an effort to provide local veterans with a happy holiday season. The annual Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joseph T Black VFW on West Jefferson Street in Butler. This bake sale...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Lost Dreams Awakening celebrates growth of space, expansion of services in New Kensington

A New Kensington-based recovery community center is celebrating the expansion and growth of its space and services. Lost Dreams Awakening more than doubled its space in the building the nonprofit has rented at 408 Eighth St. since its founding in 2014. It also has taken on its first paid employees in eight recovery coaches, supported with a federal grant totaling almost $1 million over three years.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library to Reopen this Week

The Butler Area Public Library will be reopening later this week. This upcoming Monday, the library will reopen their doors following two weeks of renovations. Kids will be able to enjoy an interactive Creepy Crawlies: Reptiles and Amphibians program on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. Adults...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Spooky train display to pull into station in Zelie

A festive autumn diorama will be on display again at the Masonic Building in Zelienople this Halloween. The Model Train Club of Zelienople will present its Halloween-themed model train display on Oct. 31 during Zelienople’s Trick-or-Treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. The display will be decorated with fluorescent...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

The Great Pumpkins: Bethel Park family carves for a cause

It’s the great pumpkin display, Bethel Park. On Oct. 30 and 31, hundreds and hundreds of elaborate, hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns will light up a front yard along East View Road in Bethel Park, and folks from near and far are invited to witness the spooktacular scene. “People decorate for...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pups in costumes parade around Kennywood for 'Dogtober Fest'

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday wasn't your normal day at Kennywood. Hundreds of dogs packed into the park decked out in their scariest and cutest Halloween costumes.The park held its first-ever Dogtoberfest Fest, raising money for a local animal shelter. There was a parade and costume contest where the pups were judged on the creepiest, most creative and cutest costumes."Everybody brought their A game and it was definitely a tough call for our judges but it was a lot of fun and we hope to do something like this again," said Kennywood communications manager Tasha Pokrzywa.The park says each person who attended donated a 5-pound bag of dog food, totaling more than 1,500 pounds. All of those donations will go to the Who Rescued Who Humane Society.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Oct. 23, 2022

Thomas George sold property at Unknown Address to Derek and Courtney Scott for $365,000. Jeffrey Davis sold property at 3344 Altherton Drive to Roberto and Allyson Pantin Morales for $240,000. Alexander Zoelle sold property at 2317 Casswell Drive to Christopher Cichra and Jaclyn Martin for $394,000. Jason Ward sold property...
BETHEL PARK, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Hills real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022

Douglas Grant sold property at 3788 Gary Drive to Brandon Nicholas and Baylee Simmers for $224,900. Dawn Dellana sold property at 1543 Hollyrood Road to Carol Lee Trent and Terry Crawford for $180,000. Bedi Subedi sold property at 369 June Drive to Govinda and Chudamani Niraula for $275,000. Richard Collavo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh

A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage."First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel."It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers."Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bargain hunters bid on 8,000 items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters contain apartment blaze in South Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several fire departments responded to a fire in an apartment building in South Park Saturday evening. The blaze was reported along 1020 Royal Drive.A firefighter with Library Volunteer Fire Company told KDKA there was a kitchen fire in a basement-level unit.Crews quickly got the flames under control and ventilated the smoke.Residents and pets in half of the building were evacuated; they will be back in their apartments this evening, except for the unit where the fire was. The Red Cross is assisting them.There were no injuries.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal was on the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy