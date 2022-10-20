Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News
Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News
Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel. "Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say,"...
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Kirk Herbstreit News
ESPN and top analyst Kirk Herbstreit are under fire for how they handled the Alabama Jermaine Burton situation on Saturday evening. Burton, who appeared to hit a female as he was walking off the field at Tennessee last Saturday night, suited up and played for the Crimson Tide this weekend.
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
Week 9 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 9 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out. Sunday afternoon, the latest edition of the college football top 25 rankings was released. Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State is holding steady at No. 2. There's been some movement after that, as Tennessee has jumped up to No. 3 from No. 4, while Michigan slid from No. 3 to No. 4.
Here's How Much Jimbo Fisher's Buyout Would Cost Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been so disappointing this season that a contract buyout for Jimbo Fisher is being discussed by countless fans on social media. However, it's probably not realistic. For starters, Texas A&M invested in Fisher for the long haul. It's hard to envision the athletic department bailing on him...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had 6-Word Message For Matt LaFleur Today
What the heck is going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and their offense has looked abysmal for much of the 2022 regular season. Sunday, it's been struggling once again. Rodgers is clearly frustrated, as he had...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news
Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo's Performance Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in what is arguably the premier matchup of the NFL's Week 7 slate on Sunday afternoon. In this Super Bowl rematch, one team appears to be a class or two above. Kansas City is thrashing San Francisco, 44-23, late...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
636K+
Followers
80K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2