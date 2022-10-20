Last night Cedar Hill City Council presented a Lifesaving Award to Jaxson Stroud and Tim Lyons for their heroic actions. On July 28, 2022, 9-year-old Jaxson was visiting his wheelchair-bound grandmother when he heard an explosion on the backyard patio. After noticing smoke and flames entering the house, Jaxson quickly jumped into action and assisted his grandmother into her wheelchair and began pushing her to safety. As he yelled for help, his neighbor entered the house to assist him and Mrs. Stroud to escape the intense heat and smoke from the blazing fire that severely damaged their house. Jaxson had no second thoughts about getting his grandmother to safety and displayed a distinct heroic character while rescuing Mrs. Stroud on that day.

