FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Cedar Hill’s Central Animal Clinic is Now CityVet
[Dallas, TX – October 20, 2022] – CityVet, the Dallas-based leading network of 25 veterinary-owned practices, announces its partnership with Central Animal Clinic. The Cedar Hill, TX-based clinic has been partnered with CityVet for about a year, and after a full remodel, is excited to move to the CityVet Brand. Additionally, Partner Veterinarian Dr. Chris Rose announces his retirement at the end of this year and his associate Dr. Courtney Nicholson will take his place as Lead Veterinarian.
DeSoto: 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. October 29
Can We Play Inc. is excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. 501(c)3 nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas, on October 29th, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12 noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto, Texas.
Dr. Gary Cook Honored by Oak Cliff Lions Club
Dr. Gary Cook, Chancellor of Dallas Baptist University (DBU), will receive the Bill Melton Humanitarian Award from Oak Cliff Lions Club. The award will be presented at the noon luncheon meeting on Nov. 9 in Weiss Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Central. Dr. Cook will be the 44th recipient of the...
Lone Star Wind Orchestra Presents Latin In Manhattan
DALLAS (Oct. 18, 2022) – Latin, jazz, New York and West Side Story! The Lone Star Wind Orchestra (LSWO) will present Latin in Manhattan featuring several premieres along with performances by a North Texas alto saxophonist virtuoso on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District (2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201).
Ellis County Veterans Celebration Slated for November 12th
Heroes Services Coalition to host ceremony honoring Veterans. Waxahachie, TX – October 17th, 2022 – On Friday, November 12th, the community is invited to honor our Veterans at the Ellis County Veterans Celebration. Hosted by the Heroes Services Coalition, the 22nd annual event will take place at the Waxahachie Civic Center and include a musical tribute to honor those who have sacrificed so much.
Making History at The Meadows Museum
For the first time in history, Vermeer’s “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” is presented next to Dali’s reinterpretation, “The Image Disappears,” at The Meadows Museum. The exhibition, entitled “Dali/Vermeer: A Dialogue,” explores the influence 17th-century Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer had on Spanish Surrealist Salvador Dali.
Two Employees at Methodist Dallas Killed, Shooter In Custody
DALLAS — On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Methodist Health System Police, the Dallas Police Department, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The preliminary investigation determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees. A Methodist Health System Police...
Midlothian PD Dispatcher Assists In Florida With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
MIDLOTHIAN – A dispatcher at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch (NEED) stationed at the Midlothian Public Safety Center and an employee of the City of Midlothian recently headed to Florida to do her part after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The telecommunicator, Karen Parrott deployed to assist in...
Lincoln Center Theater’s MY FAIR LADY in Dallas Nov. 1
Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY opens Nov. 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The touring production is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America as part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series. The musical runs through Nov. 13, and tickets are on sale now.
Mosquito Spraying In DeSoto Scheduled This Thursday
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on October 19, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and October 20, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.
Midlothian City Council Drafts Letter in Support of 1387 Northern Alignment
MIDLOTHIAN – The 1387 expansion issue has become quite controversial the last few months, the Midlothian City Council agreed Tuesday night to draft a letter to TxDOT in support of the northern alignment for the FM 1387 widening and realignment project. This same thoroughfare change item will be on...
Cedar Hill City Council Presents Lifesaving Award To Jaxson Stroud & Tim Lyons
Last night Cedar Hill City Council presented a Lifesaving Award to Jaxson Stroud and Tim Lyons for their heroic actions. On July 28, 2022, 9-year-old Jaxson was visiting his wheelchair-bound grandmother when he heard an explosion on the backyard patio. After noticing smoke and flames entering the house, Jaxson quickly jumped into action and assisted his grandmother into her wheelchair and began pushing her to safety. As he yelled for help, his neighbor entered the house to assist him and Mrs. Stroud to escape the intense heat and smoke from the blazing fire that severely damaged their house. Jaxson had no second thoughts about getting his grandmother to safety and displayed a distinct heroic character while rescuing Mrs. Stroud on that day.
DeSoto Mosquito Ground Spraying Scheduled Today & Tomorrow
DALLAS (October 12, 2022) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquito samples were collected from the 75115 zip code in DeSoto, TX. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting.
C. S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In at Eisemann Center
C .S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In is onstage at the Eisemann Center in Richardson Oct. 13-23. The play stars Max McLean as Lewis, and features an award-winning creative team led by Kelly Tighe. It is produced by Fellowship for Performing Arts, using Lewis’ own words through an immersive, state of the art theatrical experience.
Mansfield youth, Orion Jean earns Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes
Orion Jean, age 11, of Mansfield, Texas, has been named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Each year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring young leaders – fifteen top winners and ten honorees – who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities, and the environment. This year’s Barron Prize honorees are an outstanding group of young heroes chosen from more than 500 applicants across the U.S. and Canada.
DCHHS Confirms Mosquito Samples In DeSoto, Duncanville Test Positive for West Nile Virus
DALLAS (October 5, 2022) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquito samples were collected from the 75137 zip code in Duncanville, and 75115 in DeSoto, TX. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting.
DeSoto Parks and Recreation Receive Reaccredited Again In 2022
DESOTO – The City of DeSoto continually works hard to ensure its residents are receiving the best experience possible with many city staff coming together to make that happen. Recently, the DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department received an award that highlighted its contribution to the DeSoto experience when the...
“Night Must Fall” Thrills Duncanville Community Theatre Audiences
“Night Must Fall,” a classic thriller written by Emlyn Williams, is thrilling audiences at Duncanville Community Theatre Sept. 29-Oct. 8. Equal parts sinister and captivating, the play is set in a sitting room at Forest Corner in Essex in the mid-1930s. “Night Must Fall” delivers a chilling evening of suspense as detectives search for a brutal killer. So many unanswered questions…who is the murderer, who is the next victim, and what is in that hat box?
NIGHTLY CLOSURES FOR EASTBOUND I-20 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND I-35E START OCTOBER 4 IN DALLAS
DALLAS – Weather permitting, the following ramp closures are scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) and Interstate 35E (I-35E) interchange:. The eastbound I-20 off-ramp to northbound I-35E will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 and nightly through Friday. Traffic can use Exit 468 (Houston School Rd./University Hill Blvd.), turn left at Houston School Rd., left onto the westbound I-20 frontage road and then use Exit 467A for access to northbound I-35E during these times.
St. Philip’s School and Community Center to host Fall Parent University
(DALLAS, TX – October 4, 2022) – St. Philip’s School and Community Center will host Parent University on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a fun-filled, educational event for parents, students and educators. Workshops presented by Catch Up and Read will focus on strategies and resources for parents to aid in their child’s reading journey. The Dallas Fire Department and The Grant Halliburton Foundation will provide informative and engaging workshops for students PK2 through 7th grade. There will be food trucks, as well as educational and family vendors.
