Candidate Questionnaire: Matt Calabria, Wake County Commissioners, District 2
Profession or occupation: Attorney, incumbent commissioner. 1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. First, the Commission should continue expanding affordable housing options. This includes not just increasing our affordable housing stock but working...
Candidate Questionnaire: Doug Hammack, Wake School Board, District 3
1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake School Board, District 2
Name as it appears on the ballot: Monika Johnson Hostler. Occupation & employer: NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
2022 Endorsements: Orange County
An Orange County native with over two decades of experience in public office, state senator Valerie Foushee has vowed that she will work to enhance equity in education, reform the criminal justice system, expand healthcare access, and combat environmental racism if elected to the U.S. House. Based on her record...
Candidate Questionnaire: Jenna Wadsworth, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Party affiliation: Democratic (Please note this is a nonpartisan race) Occupation & employer: Vice-Chair, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Small business owner / Consultant. Hobby farmer. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please...
Candidate Questionnaire: Frank Fields, Raleigh City Council, District C
Name as it appears on the ballot: Frank T. Fields III. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. I don’t think so I think we are losing the essence and...
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
Candidate Questionnaire: Anne S. Franklin, Raleigh City Council, At-Large
Name as it appears on the ballot: Anne S. Franklin. Occupation & employer: Community Organizer, Self-Employed, Semi-Retired. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Let’s get Raleigh back on track!...
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor
Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
"Why?" Because He Had a Gun.
Tragedy strikes and everyone asks the same question: Why?. Why, after Knightdale High School was dismissed Thursday afternoon and students were bused back to their respective suburban homes, did 15-year-old Austin Thompson, a baby-faced sophomore, allegedly shoot and kill his own brother in his home in Hedingham before walking outside to slaughter four neighbors?
Candidate Questionnaire: Terrance "Truth" Ruth, Raleigh Mayor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Terrance “Truth” Ruth. Occupation & employer: Professor at NC State University. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Trust in government...
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month
When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
How to Vote in Wake County in the 2022 Election
In the past year, almost 50,000 newcomers have moved to Raleigh, and for those making a home in a new state, it can be tricky to figure out how and when you should vote. That's not to mention all the high schoolers who have recently turned 18, and are now eligible to make their voices heard in elections.
How November's Election Could Reshape Raleigh's City Council—And the City Itself
It’s the height of campaign season, and Terrance Ruth, a mayoral candidate who has been campaigning for nearly two years now, is calm and collected as he answers questions about housing, community outreach, and social justice. “My vision for the city starts [with community engagement],” he says, determined. “I...
Election Deniers Are Primed to Challenge Votes in NC. Voting Rights Groups Are on Alert
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. As the Wake County Board of Elections neared the end of its first tally of mail-in ballots last week, Marian Lewin rose from her seat in the audience to ask about the totals. How many ballots were approved? Were any “spoiled,”...
North Carolina Cideries Are Seeing a Gentle New Craft Cider Renaissance
Right outside of Danville, Virginia, there’s an orchard where Kether Smith’s grandfather used to spend his days picking apples. Now, Smith and her team at Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, grow much of their own produce, while also buying apples from that same orchard.
Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
Updated: "The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"
The News & Observer reports on the five victims of yesterday's shooting:. Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Jesús Torres, 29. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting, but was on his way to work, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. He was not in uniform or in his patrol car when he was shot, she said.
Op-Ed: We Need to Ensure We're Doing Everything Possible to Stop Mass Displacement
In the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, the federal government embarked on programs of urban renewal and freeway construction, dramatically reshaping American cities and lifestyles. The political coalitions behind such programs were diverse and often tenuous and imbalanced. Wendell Pritchett at the University of Pennsylvania Law School wrote that “renewal programs were controlled by a small number of real estate interests and politicians …. Several studies have shown how urban elites promoted redevelopment to reorganize urban areas and to protect and enhance their real estate investments.” Similarly, conceived by elite coalitions and lobbied by industrial interests in oil, automobile manufacturing, and road construction consistent with the political economy of car dependence, massive freeway construction projects were carried out across the country.
