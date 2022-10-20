Read full article on original website
Power back on for 1,100 PG&E customers power west of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. 4:59 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,121 PG&E customers who suffered two outages west of Redding on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at around 2:44 p.m. for one outage, and 2:46 p.m. for the other.
Power back on for over 200 PG&E customers south of Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 213 PG&E customers south of Palermo on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out around 1:56 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
California wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild as settlement money trickles in
CONCOW, Calif. — Some survivors of California's deadliest wildfire continue to live in trailers, tents and makeshift homes nearly four years later as they wait for payments from a trust set up to compensate them. The PG&E Fire Victim Trust has paid less than half, or $5.2 billion, of...
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
Power back on for almost 950 PG&E customers in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 3:40 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 947 PG&E customers in Chico in the Esplanade and W. East Avenue area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 2:37 p.m., power came back on around 3:35 p.m.
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
PG&E outage affecting customers east of Orland, cause determined
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 10:23 A.M. UPDATE - More than two dozen PG&E customers east of Orland remain without power outage Friday morning. The outage map for PG&E shows at 3:30 a.m. that 344 PG&E customers east of Orland were affected. The outage was first reported around 2:12 a.m. and cut...
PG&E notifies customers of weekend PSPS
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - PG&E has started sending out notifications about a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to about 5,800 PG&E customers in 13 counties and two tribal communities across California. The PSPS may be necessary as forecasted winds could still pose a wildfire threat this weekend despite forecasted rain. The...
PG&E delays decision to conduct Public Safety Power Shutoff in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that PG&E has delayed the decision to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday. However, it could still happen at any time today if the wind picks up. The sheriff’s office says that people in the Elk Creek, Fruto, Chrome, Grindstone, Newville and Stonyford communities should still be prepared for power loss.
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
Smoke from controlled burns will be visible in east Oroville Monday and Tuesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke will be visible in east Oroville during controlled burns on Monday and Tuesday. CAL FIRE will be conducting two, 80 acre control burns in the Loafer Creek Recreation area. The controlled burns will only take place if weather permits.
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
Firefighters at scene of hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters are at the scene of a hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road on Sunday. The fire is burning inside of a large metal hay barn. CAL FIRE says that crews are protecting the homes around the building, as...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over weekend
YOLO COUNTY – People in some rural parts of Yolo and Stanislaus counties could have their power turned off this weekend due to increased fire risk.Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to move into Northern California by Saturday. While the National Weather Service is predicting mountain showers with this pattern shift, gusty winds are also in the forecast.Couple with the dry conditions, PG&E warns that Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely. According to the utility, the shutoffs could start Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Monday.The utility says it will notify affected customers by phone, text and email before turning the power off.
Crews at scene of fire burning west of Dunsmuir City Park on Sunday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - The Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department is at the scene of a vegetation fire west of the Dunsmuir City Park at the Base of Mt. Bradley on Sunday. The fire is moving at a slow rate of speed, and has burned around three to five acres. Dunsmuir Fire says...
As ratepayers struggle to pay PG&E energy bills, CEO rakes in over 190 times the typical employee salary
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric’s CEO Patricia Poppe received $51.2 million in compensation last year, more than 190 times what the utility’s average employee earns and a tone deaf windfall amid soaring energy bills ratepayers can’t afford. Poppe’s compensation is almost double the amount...
