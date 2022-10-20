An interim general manager has been named to lead Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. ASM Global, the company that manages Five Flags, has announced that Aaron Rainey would take on the role. He has served as Five Flags’ director of operations and events since November. A report says that Rainey, who has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, will serve in the role until a permanent general manager is hired. Today is the last day for General Manager H.R. Cook, who is leaving to become regional vice president of Venuworks Management Co. Cook has been general manager of Five Flags since 2016 and has worked for ASM Global since 1999.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO