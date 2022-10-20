ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Memorial to be taken over by MultiCare Health

YAKIMA-- Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is set to be acquired by MultiCare Health System, officials announced Friday morning, Oct. 21. In a press release, they say the hospital will become a part of MultiCare in early 2023 and its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital at that time.
2 horses in Yakima County diagnosed with disease not seen in state for 7 years

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.— Two horses in Yakima County have been diagnosed with a disease not seen in the state in the last 7 years. The two horses were diagnosed with equine infectious anemia (EIA). They are from two different farms but were together earlier this summer. Both locations are...
Yakima police searching for 14 y/o runaway

YAKIMA-- Yakima police is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. Ruben Barrera-Martinez has been missing since Oct. 18, 2022. He was last seen wearing blue-colored clothing. They ask that you contact YPD with any information you may have regarding his whereabouts at 509-575-6200.
