Related
KIMA TV
Families take a behind the scenes look at one of Yakima's haunted houses
YAKIMA -- Halloween is right around the corner, and some folks in Yakima are already celebrating. Today in Union Gap, kids put their costumes on early for a truck or treat at Madd Hatters Haunted House. In the Daylight, families got an exclusive behind the scenes look at the popular...
KIMA TV
Children's Village needs community support as they look to expand and help more sick kids
Many children facing chronic conditions like autism, or other developmental disabilities are forced to wait for treatment, because there's simply no room for them. One of the only resources to treat these children in central Washington is looking for community support as they're investing millions to help more kids. Right...
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Memorial to be taken over by MultiCare Health
YAKIMA-- Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is set to be acquired by MultiCare Health System, officials announced Friday morning, Oct. 21. In a press release, they say the hospital will become a part of MultiCare in early 2023 and its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital at that time.
KIMA TV
2 horses in Yakima County diagnosed with disease not seen in state for 7 years
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.— Two horses in Yakima County have been diagnosed with a disease not seen in the state in the last 7 years. The two horses were diagnosed with equine infectious anemia (EIA). They are from two different farms but were together earlier this summer. Both locations are...
KIMA TV
Yakima police searching for 14 y/o runaway
YAKIMA-- Yakima police is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. Ruben Barrera-Martinez has been missing since Oct. 18, 2022. He was last seen wearing blue-colored clothing. They ask that you contact YPD with any information you may have regarding his whereabouts at 509-575-6200.
KIMA TV
Woman shot and killed near hotel in Yakima, homicide investigation underway
YAKIMA, Wash.— A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed near a hotel in Yakima early Friday morning, police say. Police say they responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of N. 1st street at 2 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, they...
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
