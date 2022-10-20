Read full article on original website
Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
Homicide in Belle Glade, detectives investigating
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died after being shot Saturday morning in Belle Glade. At 4:51 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting near SW 6th Street. Deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his...
Small plane makes forced landing in John Prince Park
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The pilot of a small plane made a forced landing in John Prince Park on Sunday. It happened around 4:30 p.m., not long after the plane left the Lantana Airport. The FAA said only the pilot was on board. No word on their condition.
DUI suspect 'suffered some scrapes from being taken to the ground,' police say
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This started out as a traffic stop and ended with a violent arrest for DUI. Boynton Beach police said they stopped a car "traveling northbound on Federal Highway with its high beams." That was on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 12:49 a.m. Vidiri was not...
House party ends with man being stabbed, deputies say
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was stabbed in his back following a house party in Royal Palm Beach. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to Royal Palm Beach Blvd. on Saturday after reports came in of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies learned that...
Man admits to using credit card he found 'because I am a thief,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A credit card that "must have fallen out of her bag" turned a woman into a crime victim. That card was used at a food and liquor store on President Barack Obama Highway in Riviera Beach, and some other places. Police went there on...
False alarm: Two men attempting to coax children into van were not a threat
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has canceled its search for two men in a van who they said were attempting to coax children into their van for a ride to school. According to a neighbor who says he witnessed what happened, a black Chrysler...
Agents bust 4 trying to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry from FedEx van
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-county task force conducted a covert surveillance operation, targeting members of what's known as the South American Theft Group, and bringing back three men and a woman. Agents with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took part. They said members of the theft...
Martin County pulls off major upset over Vero Beach on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County football team rallied, without the starting quarterback who's led them for the entire season. Senior quarterback Paul Boisvert and the Tigers pulled off a 28-21 upset win over previously undefeated Vero Beach. Meanwhile, it was another amazing night for Palm...
Former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority charged with extortion
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing jail time after being charged with one count of extortion after using his position to receive a kickback from a real-estate transaction. Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach was the chairman back in...
Aspiring medical students get lunch and mentorship in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Students enjoyed lunch and mentorship Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens. The T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society invited 25 students from area schools, from Riviera Beach to Boynton Beach, to a luncheon at the Frenchman's Reserve Country Cub. The doctors hope this kind of...
Health advisory lifted for Dubois Park
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health report that all beaches tested satisfactory following an advisory from earlier this week. On Tuesday, the advisory went out after high levels of bacteria were found in the water at Dubois Park in Jupiter. Residents were encouraged to rinse with...
Arguments instead of jury selection during court session on 1990 killer clown murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jury selection had been scheduled for months in a murder case that started 32 years ago. Now, Friday, everyone went to court except for the potential jurors. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing in a clown costume, and handing Marlene Warren balloons and...
A warm and sunny weekend ahead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking at drier air heading in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy overnight with temps in the mid 60's. Showers tapering off. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, temps in the mid 80's. Drier air continues to be dominant through the...
Palm Beach County unemployment rate drops to 2.6 percent, 31,100 jobs added
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County announced on Friday that the unemployment rate for September 2022 has dropped to 2.6 percent. This time last year the rate was 3.9 percent and 2.9 percent in August of this year, showing the continued decline. The county’s rate remains...
