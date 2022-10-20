ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

cbs12.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cbs12.com

3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in Belle Glade, detectives investigating

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died after being shot Saturday morning in Belle Glade. At 4:51 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting near SW 6th Street. Deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Small plane makes forced landing in John Prince Park

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The pilot of a small plane made a forced landing in John Prince Park on Sunday. It happened around 4:30 p.m., not long after the plane left the Lantana Airport. The FAA said only the pilot was on board. No word on their condition.
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

House party ends with man being stabbed, deputies say

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was stabbed in his back following a house party in Royal Palm Beach. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to Royal Palm Beach Blvd. on Saturday after reports came in of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies learned that...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory lifted for Dubois Park

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health report that all beaches tested satisfactory following an advisory from earlier this week. On Tuesday, the advisory went out after high levels of bacteria were found in the water at Dubois Park in Jupiter. Residents were encouraged to rinse with...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

A warm and sunny weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking at drier air heading in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy overnight with temps in the mid 60's. Showers tapering off. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, temps in the mid 80's. Drier air continues to be dominant through the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

