Carbon County, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Peckville

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State Senator and Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano made several campaign stops in our area Saturday. Mastriano spoke about a variety of issues at an event at Fiorelli's in Peckville, including abortion, education, and natural gas drilling to fix our infrastructure. "It'll drive prices...
JESSUP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion

When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Issues at Monroe jail addressed

At the Monroe County Commissioners meeting there was some movement in solving the safety issues at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Chairman Sharon Laverdure thanked Officer Don Kubik, the Teamsters’ Union Shop steward, for attending last Wednesday’s prison board meeting. “It was an informative presentation and at the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Week in Review October 13 – October 19

Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. “We sincerely apologize for the release of the information to the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Parryville to conduct income survey

Parryville plans to conduct an income survey for its Act 537 sewage plan. Council President Jason Smith said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he’s working with the borough’s Sewage Enforcement Officer, Barry Isett & Associates, to conduct the survey of the residents. In order to begin...
PARRYVILLE, PA
Times News

3 Carbon County men receive courage awards

It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Franklin hears pitch to build town houses

High-end town houses could be built on a portion of a recently sold campground in Franklin Township. Joe Rentko and Wayne Knirnschild reviewed plans for the project with supervisors on Tuesday for the property at 1500 Rock St., formerly RelaxNation. The campground was sold for $3.8 million in June to...
FRANKLIN, NJ
Times News

Schuylkill Co. targets gun crimes

On a sunny afternoon in May 2021, Cynthia Salvador-Branch was embroiled in yet another dispute with her estranged husband, Curtis Lamour Branch, at their home in Port Carbon. But instead of stopping with a barrage of angry words, Branch shot her in the neck when she tried to leave. Salvador-Branch...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Letter to the editor: No kindness left in the world

God help this country. Between Republicans and Democrats, there is no kindness or love or understanding. There is no love for country only party. No one tries to help or think about their fellow man, only themselves. Too much greed. I saw a saying the other day “Common sense is...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight

A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Hunger Campaign enters final week

Tamaqua 2022 Hunger Campaign enters its final week with several key events. Wednesday and Thursday are Dine Out Against Hunger days at four Tamaqua restaurants. These businesses will donation a portion of their proceeds from the day to the hunger campaign. Tommy’s Italian Specialty Shop and the Beacon Diner are...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church

Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
TAMAQUA, PA

