Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police launch death investigation at Arboretum Place hotel

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a death at a Chesterfield County hotel that was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the Extended Stay America hotel, located at 241 Arboretum Place just off Midlothian Turnpike, at 12:06 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a reported incident.

According to police, this incident is now a death investigation.

Human skeletal remains reportedly discovered in Hopewell, FBI assisting investigation

Chesterfield Police were unable to confirm exact circumstances behind this death, but say there is no danger to the public.

Officers were still on scene still on scene as of 2 p.m. and planned to remain there “for a short amount of time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0898U6_0iggRhmF00
Chesterfield Police respond to the Extended Stay America on Arboretum Place on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a death investigation. Credit: Tim Corley/8News

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

WRIC - ABC 8News

