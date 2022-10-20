Chesterfield Police launch death investigation at Arboretum Place hotel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a death at a Chesterfield County hotel that was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the Extended Stay America hotel, located at 241 Arboretum Place just off Midlothian Turnpike, at 12:06 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a reported incident.

According to police, this incident is now a death investigation.

Chesterfield Police were unable to confirm exact circumstances behind this death, but say there is no danger to the public.

Officers were still on scene still on scene as of 2 p.m. and planned to remain there “for a short amount of time.”

Chesterfield Police respond to the Extended Stay America on Arboretum Place on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a death investigation. Credit: Tim Corley/8News

