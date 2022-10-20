CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hardy mums are a staple for fall color in and around your landscape but not all mums are perennials. Paul Epsom shows you two varieties to plant that will come back every year. If you are looking for perennial alternatives to mums, Paul shares his favorite fall plants. Hydrangea, asters, Rose of Sharon varieties, Toad Lilies and several grasses can also keep the color going well into fall.

