Times News
Ready to work; BHA students train at area businesses
A late October Friday calls for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup and that is just what awaited the Cindy’s Deli lunch crowd in Franklin Township thanks to a Palmerton teen. Josh Ahner, a 19-year-old Behavioral Health Associates student, has been working at the deli each Friday morning...
Times News
NCC offers health worker session
Are you a trusted member of the community, want to have a positive impact on your community, and have a passion for helping others?. Northampton Community College is offering free virtual information sessions about the Community Health Worker career on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Times News
Franklin hears pitch to build town houses
High-end town houses could be built on a portion of a recently sold campground in Franklin Township. Joe Rentko and Wayne Knirnschild reviewed plans for the project with supervisors on Tuesday for the property at 1500 Rock St., formerly RelaxNation. The campground was sold for $3.8 million in June to...
WNEP-TV 16
Wildlands Conservancy Pensrose Swamp Preserve
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We'll visit the newest preserved property in Luzerne and Carbon Counties that is now open to the public, the Penrose Swamp Preserve Beaver Creek tract. The Wildlands Conservancy, along with DCNR, made this beautiful piece of property available to outdoorsman in our area.
Times News
2 do summer research at Lebanon Valley
Two local students were among nearly 40 Lebanon Valley College students who participated in summer science research with faculty. Summit Hill, is a graduate of Panther Valley High School and is pursuing a degree in biology. Meghan McArdle,. Summit Hill, is a graduate of Tamaqua High School and pursuing a...
Times News
Fighting Petflation; Rising prices are making it tough to pamper dogs, cats
Dr. Dawn Mriss treats pets at the Lehighton Animal Hospital in Lehighton and St. Francis Animal Hospital in South Tamaqua and knows how the cost of food and other items for furry friends has been taking a big nip out of their owners’ budgets. The price spike has gotten...
A White Out at the Garden
HUNLOCK CREEK — Penn State football fans filled part of the Garden Drive-In on Saturday evening to watch their team go up against Minnes
Times News
Tamaqua high school Class of 1962
A 60th class reunion luncheon was held on Sept. 17 for the Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1962 at Basile’s Italian Restaurant, Tamaqua. Those in attendance included: Seated, from left: Judy Merkel Moyer, Susan Grow Leiby, David Henninger, Judy Brode Kellner, Richard Boyer, Robert Meyers, Carolyn Adams Steigerwalt, Cheryl Willing Comisac. Standing: Diane Wagner Malay, John Malay, Louise Markel Schock, David Thor-Straten Mohr, Joseph Gustus, Richard Troxell, Thomas Eltringham, Gary Myers. Missing from photo, Denis Gimbel. Darlene Reedy Zechman and husband Robert, Carol Yushinsky Boyer and Carolyn Hower Soler were unable to attend due to illness. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Times News
Fetterman earns degree from Penn State
Christopher Fetterman, son of Robert and Melissa Fetterman of Lehighton, recently received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with a certificate in policy analysis and evaluation from Penn State. Fetterman, a 2004 Lehighton graduate and 2008 Bloomsburg University graduate, graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA from Penn...
Times News
Rocktoberfest proceeds given to area businesses
The Lehighton Downtown Partnership has donated funds from this month’s Rocktoberfest to Blended Bakery and their Beards for Breasts campaign, and Perfect Balance Boutique, to help someone who cannot afford products. Through a combination of the community’s support and the partnership’s efforts, $700 was raised at this year’s RockToberfest,...
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 21, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
Times News
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
WNEP-TV 16
Alternatives To Fall Mums
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hardy mums are a staple for fall color in and around your landscape but not all mums are perennials. Paul Epsom shows you two varieties to plant that will come back every year. If you are looking for perennial alternatives to mums, Paul shares his favorite fall plants. Hydrangea, asters, Rose of Sharon varieties, Toad Lilies and several grasses can also keep the color going well into fall.
Times News
Week in Review October 13 – October 19
Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. “We sincerely apologize for the release of the information to the...
Times News
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
thevalleyledger.com
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the 'Bazaar of the Bizarre.'. The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
Times News
Rotary Club, Giant collect donations at NL parade
The Rotary Club of Slatington and Giant Food Store of Walnutport will again band together to collect monetary or nonperishable goods donations canned goods during the 114th Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The rain date is 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Spectators...
