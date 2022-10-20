ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colorful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Diwali, which is a national holiday across India,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy