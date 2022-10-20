ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ

Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
BRICK, NJ
Pat Guadagno, Pat Roddy headline Christmas Show at Wonder Bar

There is nothing like an old-fashioned Christmas show and that’s exactly what’s taking place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the famed Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, NJ. New Jersey’s music icons Pat Guadagno and Pat Roddy are getting together with some special friends and will get you into the old-fashioned holiday spirit with some great holiday music classics and outstanding rock and roll. Two Pats for the same price, what a deal!
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police

BEACHWOOD, NJ – Rumors swirled on social media Friday night regarding a stabbing at the Toms River Intermediate South Halloween dance, but the Beachwood Police Department said those rumors were false. The department did confirm two injuries at the dance that erequired medical response, but said reports of a stabbing were simply not true. “The Beachwood Police Department was made aware of numerous concerns from parents regarding the “Halloween Dance.” These concerns pertained to an allegation of an incident involving a knife or a stabbing at this dance,” the department said Friday night. “Our agency was present at the event The post Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)

Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River

It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
15 Best Restaurants in Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park is a city within Monmouth County in New Jersey. This beachfront city is also strategically situated on the Jersey Shore and is part of the New York metropolitan area. This community is far from being ordinary, as it is also one of the most popular destinations in the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
