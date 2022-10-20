Read full article on original website
ballstatedailynews.com
Day of a Thousand Bulbs
On Oct. 16, the East Central Neighborhood Association (ECNA) gathered its members at the corner of Wysor Street and Madison Street as well as the corner of Gilbert Street and Pershing Drive to plant flowers in those areas. According to ECNA website, the borders of the East Central neighborhood are...
Inside Indiana Business
Business of Health headlines: Lilly’s new mission, IUSM new building and Virtual Pet technology
In this week’s Business of Health headlines: a massive step forward for the IU School of Medicine’s new Indianapolis campus, Eli Lilly’s new mission to help the millions who suffer from hearing loss and the IU School of Medicine is partnering with a California company to test its virtual pet technology. Malaz Boustani explains how it could help people with Alzheimer’s.
Inside Indiana Business
High school jobs initiative expanding in Marion County
The Indianapolis office of nonprofit Jobs for America’s Graduates says the program continues to expand throughout Marion County. JAG Indy is a state-affiliated program, based on a national model, that aims to keep young people in school through graduation by providing work-based learning experiences. The hope is the experiential...
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers to begin city hall demo
The city of Fishers is preparing to raze the former Fishers City Hall building to make way for a new city hall and arts center. The city says construction crews, demolition and site preparations are in place for work to get underway Monday. The new facility is scheduled to be...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
Miamisburg residents have power back after Sunday outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford receives grant for $2.1 million for Amtrak platform
Oxford has been awarded a nearly $2.1 million grant to support the plan to construct an Amtrak platform near Chestnut Fields, assistant city manager Jessica Greene announced. The grant was awarded through the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. The plans call for a low-level platform, three covered shelters, a passenger waiting area, restrooms, a ticket kiosk and a digital messaging board.
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
eaglecountryonline.com
Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County
The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
Inside Indiana Business
PODCAST: Rural focused power & reliability
The economic development director for Indianapolis-based Wabash Valley Power Alliance says diversity of its energy sources is key to the electricity wholesaler’s reliability and predictability. Brian Anderson says those two factors help him promote Indiana to companies that may want to locate in the Hoosier State. Anderson is the guest on the next episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana.
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an […]
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
indianapublicradio.org
Police in Madison County are adding license plate cameras. They join more than 100 agencies in Indiana
Police agencies in Madison County are the latest to announce they are adding license plate reader cameras to their line-up of crime-fighting tools. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they join more than 100 agencies in Indiana using the same technology. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the new cameras...
WIBC.com
Some Hoosiers Could See Another Utility Price Increase
WESTFIELD, Ind. — If you live in Westfield, your gas bill might become more expensive. Citizens Gas operating in the Westfield service area has proposed an annual revenue hike of 1.29-million dollars, citing the need to cover high maintenance and operating costs, plus improving infrastructure. Citizens Gas of Westfield says this would not affect water or sewer price rates.
Wayne Co. jail deputy taken to hospital after being exposed to fentanyl at work
A Wayne County Jail Deputy was hospitalized after he was exposed to fentanyl while doing a pat down of an arrestee.
