Times News
Pleasant Valley board approves resignations, hires
The Pleasant Valley School Board announced the resignation of the high school’s librarian at its meeting Thursday night.Sandra Reilly will complete her position as librarian on or before Dec. 16. The school district is also launching a program called the Learning Recovery Opportunity to help students who may be...
Times News
Carbon County Planning Commission
The Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed four smaller projects throughout the county on Tuesday. • Robert B. Jr. and Mary M. Beach received conditional plan rejection at a lot line revision at 90 Wylie Circle, Towamensing Trails Section 4, Penn Forest Township. The plans called for combining two lots into one; but there were several areas of non-compliance that needed to be rectified.
