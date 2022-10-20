Read full article on original website
Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner
Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
Top 10 Fastest Touring Motorcycles in 2022
The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
Manhart Is Sending the V-8 C 63 AMG out With a Bang With The CR 700
Big engines have been falling out of fashion for several years now, however, a few makes and models have been hell-bent on sticking to big, loud powerplants. Mercedes was always one of the manufacturers to laugh in the face of sensibility and famously stuffed wondrous V-8s in the AMG C-Class. Now though, we know that the next AMG C-Class will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with a hybrid system. Sure, it will be the most powerful AMG ever, but its lacks the lovable extremism of the bulky V-8. But German tuners at Manhart Performance are here to the rescue.
This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!
Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
Top 10 Wildest Motorcycle Guinness Records
While bikes initially were reserved for the most daring of citizens in the U.S., the biking industry has reclaimed the thrill of the founders in performing various students to gain attention. Whether on the silver screen or in the eyes of the public, these stunts have been accumulated in the Guinness World Record Books and in the hearts of the onlookers who witnessed the event. Look through the past few decades and find the wildest entries into the motorcycle record books.
Mercedes EQG to Have Strong Performance and New Battery Technology
A year ago, Mercedes-Benz presented the Concept EQG at the Munich Auto Show, a near carbon copy of the G-Class. Apart from a reported start in production start for 2025, however, no further information on the model was announced at that time. Now, Mercedes-Benz board chairman Ola Källenius shared some news about the new EQG during a presentation of its fellow EQ-platfrom stablemate, the EQE SUV.
Top 10 Cheapest Sports Bikes Money Can Buy
More than any other category of bike, the sports bike is the one that has undergone the most change in the past 50 years. In the early 1970s, a sports bike was relatively unknown as a model in its own right. Bikes such as the Triumph Trident 750 or the Honda CB750 were certainly ‘sporty’, but no manufacturer was making a motorcycle in the manner of today’s race-replica superbikes. By the 1980s, things were changing and fairings were becoming the defining element of a sports bike, along with increased performance from 1000cc+ engines and improved chassis technology. In the 1990s, Honda redefined the sports bike with the first of the CBR900RR Fireblade models, a recipe that every other Japanese manufacturer followed.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Excited about the Upcoming Kawasaki Electric Motorcycles
Love it or hate it, electric motorcycles are soon becoming the new “normal”, and to get a head start, several new companies are setting foot aboard the EV bandwagon with some capable electric motorcycles. Most established brands, meanwhile, are playing the long game to iron out as many flaws to deliver a polished product. But while these manufacturers stand on the sidelines, the EV segment is evolving each day, and the longer they take, the less exciting their products will feel once they come out. Kawasaki, which showcased its first electric bike at the INTERMOT 2022, is a prime example of this, and here’s why you shouldn’t be excited about the company’s upcoming e-bikes.
Top 10 Dual Sport Motorcycle Tires 2022
Adventure bikes are all the craze at the moment and, not only have they caused electronic rider aids to improve but they have also caused great advancements in tire technology, developing tires that seemingly do the impossible by working well both on- and off-road. Just as every manufacturer must have an adventure bike in their catalog, so must every tire manufacturer have a dual-sport tire available.
New Lamborghini Rendering Makes a Strong Case for a Go-Anywhere Two-Door Sports Coupe
Lamborghini launched the Urus as a spiritual successor to the LM002. While the classic model was a hardcore off-roader, the new Urus is more of a luxurious SUV meant for city driving. And while it may have some off-roading skills, the Urus is far from being suitable for forest driving, or for those moments when you go hunting, for example. But virtual designer Dejan Hristov's latest creation - the Lamborghini Aurochs – is a muscular vehicle suitable for any type of terrain.
Top 10 Fastest Cars in GTA V
Rockstar Games' GTA V Online has over 600 cars to choose from, most of which you have to buy with in-game currency. There are many races in GTA V and it is crucial to have the fastest car and know how to drive it, of course. With every update, new faster cars are coming out so players will have to spend their hard-earned cash. This list does not include cars with a Boost feature. It also doesn't take acceleration, handling, or braking distance into account. This is simply a list of the top 10 fastest cars in GTA 5.
Here's What the R36 Nissan GT-R Should Look Like
The Nissan Skyline GT-R, either as a single model or two separate ones, is a nameplate that doesn’t need an introduction. The three letters have been blessing Nissan’s range-topping performance car for over 50 years with the 1969 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R being the first one. Nissan’s crown jewel was a force to be reckoned with, which resulted in the GT-R getting one of the coolest car nicknames ever – Godzilla. The tradition of punching above its weight continued with the now-aging R35 GT-R, which is still a proper supercar slayer. With that said, the R36 generation of the Nissan GT-R is on its way, and it seems hybridization will be a part of it. However, an independent project shows what a 2023 model could look like if the Skyline and GT-R nameplates were never separated, and this one hits right in the heart of JDM enthusiasts.
The Best Cars Under $35,000
If you are in the market for a new car, there are plenty of options available today. The price bracket doesn’t matter, because you have multiple offerings right from $20,000 to one million dollars, and even beyond that. The only difference is that the options are a lot more when you’re in the mass market segment, especially under $35,000. There’s no denying that the higher the choices, the more it can confuse a person. So, to help sort things for you to a certain extent, we’ve come up with a list of the 10 best cars under $35,000 that you can buy in 2022, and it includes vehicles ranging from crossovers to sedans to SUVs, and even cars from premium marques.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Special Package That Pays Tribute To Carrera RS 2.7
Porsche has been very busy in the past few days. After the Carrera T and the 911 Carrera Panamericana Special launched just a few days ago, the German company has launched a new special package. This time it is aimed exclusively at the U.S. market and pays tribute to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 - one of the best 911s ever made. The new package is based on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and features both exterior and interior updates, a unique Porsche Design timepiece, and for the first time ever, a unique NFT program.
Is The Lexus Electrified Sport Worthy Enough To Carry Forward The LFA Legacy?
Toyota has defended its hybrids like the Prius, saying their hybrids are superior to a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle.) Unfortunately, “investors and environmental groups” have said that Toyota was transitioning to electric cars “too slowly”. Toyota ultimately caved and has decided to roll out its own line of BEVs starting in 2025. The Lexus Electrified Sport is the show's star, with many similarities to the 2010-2012 LFA, and in some ways, the Toyota Supra. Here's all you need to be about this LFA spiritual successor.
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Review: An Analog SUV For The Digital Age
The 4Runner has been around for 40 years. Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly the 4Runner’s objective: an off-road party machine for adventuresome types. I didn’t take the wheel of my first one until 1998, but I’ve driven a bunch of them since, and it’s amazing to see how little they’ve changed over that time span.
BMW M Boss Says America Might Get The M5 Touring If They Build It
It is becoming obvious to some brands that Americans actually want the performance versions of wagons which they never received. With the massive success of cars like the Mercedes E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, it looks like BMW might be ready to join the movement towards performance wagons, tourings, avants, estates, or any other name you want to give them. BMW’s wagons are part of their history, both in America and in their homeland, as well as most of the world. So maybe it is time for another performance wagon to be made and to finally hit the US shores.
The Hornet Antimateria Is a Unique Take On Sports Cars of the Future
Automotive renderings are typically created from an educated guess on what an upcoming model would look like or a classic “what if” scenario concerning the revival of a model discontinued long ago. Since it's enjoyable, at least in the automotive sense, to consider hypothetical scenarios, we are showing you this unique take on the sports car of the future done by Mexican designer, Alejandro Hernandez. The sports car combines both futuristic and classic design cues, and in case you think future high-performance vehicles will lack any character, this one might make you think twice.
The All-new GMC Sierra EV Denali Might be the Best EV Truck Yet
The EV vehicle world is booming. Up until a few years ago the only EVs available were city vehicles or sedans. Nowadays, we have supercars, sedans, SUVs, and finally – pickup trucks. The first move was by Ford; however, GMC has just added a new product to the market. It is the all-new GMC Sierra EV Denali, and it might be the best electric truck yet. It is cool to see how a certain type of vehicle that is considered old and dated like the pickup truck can evolve into a futuristic, technology-packed vehicle that can demolish supercars of the past or even present in a straight line. Let’s have a look at what this all-new product by GMC has to offer.
GMC Finally Enters the Electric Truck Realm to Battle the Ford F-150 Lightning
With sitting at the top of the hill, GMC has debuted its first electrified Sierra, a step below the Hummer EV pickup but more luxurious than the Chevy Silverado EV, which debuted earlier this year. The Sierra EV, based on GM’s Ultium halo platform, has been unveiled in the top-spec Denali Edition 1, which can deliver notable performance and offers an impressive range of up to 400 miles. The $107,000 electric pickup truck will be joined by the less expensive AT4 and Elevation variants later in 2025.
