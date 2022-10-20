Quad Webb and Toya Bush-Harris have a controversial feud. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb has been coming for Toya Bush-Harris pretty hard. On the current season, Quad played a role in the gossip. She’s accused Toya of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris with a neighbor. Toya said that she has not cheated on Eugene. And Eugene believes that there’s no truth to the rumor. Regardless, Toya firmly believes that Quad is the person who planned to bring the rumor to the show. Interestingly enough, Anila Sajja made an interesting accusation during the cast trip to Blue Ridge Mountain. At Quad’s holiday party, Dr. Heavenly Kimes told Toya that one of Anila’s friends had been spreading the rumor around. And that friend was at the party with Anila. So Heavenly was thinking that Anila invited her. However, Anila told Toya that Quad invited the friend. Anila feels like Quad set her up to look like the bad guy.

