Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Stars Erica Mena & Shekinah Anderson Nearly Come to Blows
Erica Mena’s split from Safaree Samuels was full of drama. Shekinah Anderson has been at the center of much of the drama on this season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.” She’s been very outspoken and quite the bone carrier this season. Firstly, Shekinah has been involved in Kendra Robinson’s drama with her now husband Yung Joc involving Meda Montana.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
urbanbellemag.com
Phaedra Parks is Open to Having a Sit-Down with Kandi Burruss?
Phaedra Parks had a messy fallout with Kandi Burruss ahead of her RHOA departure. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks had one of the most controversial departures in the show’s history. Although she used to be very close to Kandi Burruss, their friendship went left after Phaedra moved on from Apollo Nida. Apollo was headed to prison for fraud. But he asked Kandi and Todd Tucker if he could leave some things at their house. Phaedra had kicked him out. And Kandi’s choice to help Apollo didn’t sit well with Phaedra. In fact, Phaedra felt like Apollo received more support from Todd and Kandi. So the tension started. Phaedra then got close to Porsha Williams. It came out at the reunion that Phaedra told Porsha the dungeon rumor.
urbanbellemag.com
Juan Dixon Calls out Robyn Dixon During Their Prenup Discussion
Juan Dixon and Robyn Dixon have decided to give marriage another try. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon has received a lot of criticism about her relationship with Juan Dixon. While some fans have always believed they would work things out, others think their situation is a bit toxic. In fact, some of Robyn’s co-stars have shared the same criticisms. Wendy Osefo shaded Robyn’s romance with Juan during the previous season. In Wendy’s mind, Robyn and Juan don’t have a real relationship. Regardless, Juan proposed to Robyn on the show. She was excited. And it was reported a while back that they even obtained a marriage license. Their relationship will once again be featured on the upcoming episode.
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH Recap: LaTisha Defends Wanda + Marsau Sides With Melody After Major Blowup
On tonight’s “Love and Marriage Huntsville,” Martell has his anticipated sit-down with Melody and the Scotts. While it’s reminiscent of their past as the Comeback Group, the conversation focuses on their future. Specifically, Wanda’s future involvement with Martell and Melody. The Holts keep a united...
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Drama: Dr. Simone Whitmore Put on Blast by Funky Dineva
The drama on “Married to Medicine” isn’t slowing down. Rumors have been running rampant on the current season of “Married to Medicine.” Toya Bush-Harris has been accused of cheating with a neighbor. While Toya thought Anila Sajja was behind the rumor spreading, Anila denied this. And she said that Quad Webb has been pushing the rumor and set her up by inviting a mutual friend to her party to possibly blast Toya about this. As for Quad, she said that Anila came to her with the rumor. But she doesn’t want to own her role in how the rumor got around. So she’s allegedly chosen to throw Quad under the bus instead.
urbanbellemag.com
Quad Webb Reacts to Critics Saying She Brings Nothing to ‘Married to Medicine’
Quad Webb and Toya Bush-Harris have a controversial feud. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb has been coming for Toya Bush-Harris pretty hard. On the current season, Quad played a role in the gossip. She’s accused Toya of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris with a neighbor. Toya said that she has not cheated on Eugene. And Eugene believes that there’s no truth to the rumor. Regardless, Toya firmly believes that Quad is the person who planned to bring the rumor to the show. Interestingly enough, Anila Sajja made an interesting accusation during the cast trip to Blue Ridge Mountain. At Quad’s holiday party, Dr. Heavenly Kimes told Toya that one of Anila’s friends had been spreading the rumor around. And that friend was at the party with Anila. So Heavenly was thinking that Anila invited her. However, Anila told Toya that Quad invited the friend. Anila feels like Quad set her up to look like the bad guy.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Recap: Gizelle & Candiace Refuse to Back Down from Their Stances Regarding Chris
On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Candiace is still reeling from her conversation with Gizelle. She doesn’t believe that Chris did anything he’s been accused of. Regardless, Gizelle says Chris did make her uncomfortable at the reunion. And she feels her perspective is valid. As for Candiace and Chris, they feel like Gizelle is just attacking Chris with untruths. So at this point, Gizelle is dead to Candiace. She wants nothing to do with her.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Simone & Contessa Call out Anila for Robbery Theories
On the latest episode of “Married to Medicine,” the ladies don’t waste any time when it comes to breaking down all of the rumors. Quad is offended that she’s been accused of sleeping with her married contractor. She says this never happened. She took a lie detector test to prove her innocence. After Toya points out that it also wasn’t okay to accuse her of sleeping with her neighbor either, Quad admits this was also wrong. However, this does nothing to end the iciness between her and Toya. In fact, Toya claps back at Quad with receipts of her own.
Comments / 0