OHIO’s Master of Sports Administration program ranks top 2 in the world by SportBusiness for 11th consecutive year

ohio.edu
CTLA offering sessions on course design for equity
The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment (CTLA) invites OHIO instructors to attend either a morning or afternoon session that reviews the backward design process and opportunities for purposefully building courses that promote inclusion and equity through examining goals, content and teaching practices. A series of short presentations followed by...
ohio.edu
CTLA accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities
The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment is accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities (FLCs). Full-time faculty (instructional, tenure-track and clinical), as well as staff dedicated to leading instructional support and with pedagogical expertise, are invited to propose a learning community with a deadline of 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, for an FLC that will launch in January or February of 2023. CTLA provides small stipends for facilitators and FLC completing participants and is able to fund up to two FLCs each semester.
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
ohio.edu
OHIO's Student Review and Consultation Committee is rebranding to the CARE Team
When a student is experiencing a crisis, they tend to raise concern by exhibiting irregular behavior or communication. Whether the student's welfare or the welfare of others in the community is at risk, Ohio University responds with as many resources as possible to provide a safe environment for all students.
ohio.edu
Board of Trustees approves Housing Master Plan, Heritage College research facility, gets update on presidential search
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the 2022 Housing Master Plan as well as a new research facility for the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine during its meetings on Oct. 20-21 at Ohio University’s Athens campus. The Board also approved the expansion of several academic programs to regional...
ohio.edu
OHIO students, staff work behind the scenes to keep campus, community clean
Ohio University is home to a number of students, professional staff, and faculty working hard to help the environment. Campus Recycling and the Office of Sustainability are two departments in partnership with the Appalachia Ohio Zero Waste Initiative (AOZWI), a longstanding project supported by the local Sugar Bush Foundation, who are dedicated to the prevention of pollution and improvement of waste management in Athens. These are a few of the projects going on in this effort, as well as the people behind them.
ohio.edu
Ohio University shows appreciation and support for Veterans through Operation Thank A Vet
Ohio University’s Veterans and Military Student Services Center is helping the OHIO community show its appreciation and support for veterans through Operation Thank A Vet, a campaign that will last until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Part of the campaign will include the grand opening of the new Veterans’...
ohio.edu
OHIO faculty experts discuss the origin and progression of horror in society during Oct. 26 Ask the Experts
College of Arts and Sciences' faculty experts Brian Collins, Drs. Ram and Sushila Gawande Chair in Indian Religion and Philosophy, and Fred Drogula, Charles J. Ping Professor of Humanities and Professor of Classics, and faculty expert from OHIO’s Chillicothe campus, Tony Vinci, associate professor of English, will discuss the origins and progression of horror in pop culture and society just in time for Halloween during an Ask the Experts livestream on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
ohio.edu
Appalachian institute expands focus to advance health equity research locally and globally
The institute formerly known as the Appalachian Rural Health Institute has broadened its focus beyond rural health and expanded its reach beyond Appalachia. It now operates as the Appalachian Institute to Advance Health Equity Science (ADVANCE). The organization's next goal is getting more faculty and student researchers from across the...
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Three Area Women at Annual Witch’s BREW Banquet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — BREW stand for Boldy Recognizing Exceptional Women and the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing the work of exceptional women of Guernsey County yearly since 2017. On October 28, 2022, at the annual Witch’s BREW Banquet, 3 women will be awarded for their work...
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
The Tornadoes finish the season 8-2 and will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2009. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show "Ghost Hunters," say reports.
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people.
WTAP
Da Vinci’s to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants”
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mid-Ohio Valley restaurant is nominated for its outstanding food. Da Vinci’s will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.”. A show that looks to highlight independent restaurants across the United States and showcase what these places have to offer. The Williamstown restaurant owner,...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
Four-Wheeler crash on US 52
FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
