Times News
Pleasant Valley board approves resignations, hires
The Pleasant Valley School Board announced the resignation of the high school’s librarian at its meeting Thursday night.Sandra Reilly will complete her position as librarian on or before Dec. 16. The school district is also launching a program called the Learning Recovery Opportunity to help students who may be...
Times News
3 area students in Lebanon Valley band
Three local students are part of Lebanon Valley College’s marching band this year. Mackenzie Cloutier, Lansford, is a graduate of Panther Valley High School and is pursuing a degree in music education. Meghan McArdle, Summit Hill, is a graduate of Tamaqua High School and is pursuing a degree in...
Times News
Tamaqua high school Class of 1962
A 60th class reunion luncheon was held on Sept. 17 for the Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1962 at Basile’s Italian Restaurant, Tamaqua. Those in attendance included: Seated, from left: Judy Merkel Moyer, Susan Grow Leiby, David Henninger, Judy Brode Kellner, Richard Boyer, Robert Meyers, Carolyn Adams Steigerwalt, Cheryl Willing Comisac. Standing: Diane Wagner Malay, John Malay, Louise Markel Schock, David Thor-Straten Mohr, Joseph Gustus, Richard Troxell, Thomas Eltringham, Gary Myers. Missing from photo, Denis Gimbel. Darlene Reedy Zechman and husband Robert, Carol Yushinsky Boyer and Carolyn Hower Soler were unable to attend due to illness. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
