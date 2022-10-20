Read full article on original website
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass
Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
Look Back: Three boys killed when culm bank collapsed in 1934
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three boys died and two were injured while picking coal from a culm bank that collapsed on top of them near the Henry Colliery of the Lehigh Valley Coal Company in Plains Township on Oct. 23, 1934. Many other boys turned...
Fire engulfs home in Throop
THROOP, Pa. — Five people are out of their home after a late-night fire in Lackawanna County. The alarm on Boulevard Avenue in Throop came in just before 11 p.m. Friday night. The fire chief says they found flames on the first floor. They eventually spread to the second.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven — crashes
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 13 along Blue Mountain Road in Port Clinton. Troopers said Storm R. Etherington, 20, of Pottsville, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control on a right curve in the road. The vehicle crossed into the other lane of travel, then onto the berm where it struck the guide rail.
One injured in Kingston rollover crash
KINGSTON — One person was injured in a late-afternoon car crash that shut down a stretch of Wyoming Avenue on Saturday. Firef
Plans for Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement still under discussion
Plans for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement project are still under discussion. Council had voted to use the lion&rsq
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Times News
State police at Lehighton - DUI charges
State police at the Lehighton barracks announces DUI charges resulting from traffic stops:. • A 20-year-old East Stroudsburg man will be charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a vehicle stop made at 8:52 a.m.. Oct. 18. Police said they stopped the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt at...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle
SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
State Police arrest man in connection to robbery
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that took place earlier this month. According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a Uni-Mart store on Oct. 13 after a man entered the store and began brandishing a samurai sword, demanding cash. […]
Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
Times News
Tamaqua hires police officer
The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Suspect charged in Monroe clown mask/sword robbery
Police have charged an Albrightsville man who they say wore a clown mask and used a samurai sword to rob a Chestnuthill minimart earlier this month. State police said through investigation and tips from community members, the suspect was identified as William Clancy, 39. After an extensive investigation which included interviews and search warrants, he was taken into custody on Saturday.
Times News
Police give details of fatal crash
The details of a three-vehicle crash that happened at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 13 on Route 309 in Lynn Township, claiming the life of a Pine Grove man, have been released by state police at Fogelsville. Philip J. Helman, 52, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said. Meanwhile, police said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
Times News
Slatington woman is hit-and-run victim
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks were summoned to a hit-and-run incident at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 9 on Sugar Hollow Road in Chestnuthill Township. Police said an unknown vehicle, described as a black SUV, was traveling east on Sugar Hollow Road when it struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu operated westbound by Anna M. Milot, 77, of Slatington, and fled the scene.
