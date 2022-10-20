Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon County Planning Commission
The Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed four smaller projects throughout the county on Tuesday. • Robert B. Jr. and Mary M. Beach received conditional plan rejection at a lot line revision at 90 Wylie Circle, Towamensing Trails Section 4, Penn Forest Township. The plans called for combining two lots into one; but there were several areas of non-compliance that needed to be rectified.
Ready to work; BHA students train at area businesses
A late October Friday calls for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup and that is just what awaited the Cindy’s Deli lunch crowd in Franklin Township thanks to a Palmerton teen. Josh Ahner, a 19-year-old Behavioral Health Associates student, has been working at the deli each Friday morning...
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight
A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
CCTI to hold fall festival
For the first time ever, Carbon Career & Technical Institute will be hosting a Fall Festival on the grounds of the school campus at 150 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe on Saturday. The festival will include craft vendors, food vendors, basket raffle and a car show. The event will kickoff...
Rocktoberfest proceeds given to area businesses
The Lehighton Downtown Partnership has donated funds from this month’s Rocktoberfest to Blended Bakery and their Beards for Breasts campaign, and Perfect Balance Boutique, to help someone who cannot afford products. Through a combination of the community’s support and the partnership’s efforts, $700 was raised at this year’s RockToberfest,...
Tamaqua high school Class of 1962
A 60th class reunion luncheon was held on Sept. 17 for the Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1962 at Basile’s Italian Restaurant, Tamaqua. Those in attendance included: Seated, from left: Judy Merkel Moyer, Susan Grow Leiby, David Henninger, Judy Brode Kellner, Richard Boyer, Robert Meyers, Carolyn Adams Steigerwalt, Cheryl Willing Comisac. Standing: Diane Wagner Malay, John Malay, Louise Markel Schock, David Thor-Straten Mohr, Joseph Gustus, Richard Troxell, Thomas Eltringham, Gary Myers. Missing from photo, Denis Gimbel. Darlene Reedy Zechman and husband Robert, Carol Yushinsky Boyer and Carolyn Hower Soler were unable to attend due to illness. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Palmerton news for Oct. 21, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
Fighting Petflation; Rising prices are making it tough to pamper dogs, cats
Dr. Dawn Mriss treats pets at the Lehighton Animal Hospital in Lehighton and St. Francis Animal Hospital in South Tamaqua and knows how the cost of food and other items for furry friends has been taking a big nip out of their owners’ budgets. The price spike has gotten...
NCC offers health worker session
Are you a trusted member of the community, want to have a positive impact on your community, and have a passion for helping others?. Northampton Community College is offering free virtual information sessions about the Community Health Worker career on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
State police at Schuylkill Haven — crashes
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 13 along Blue Mountain Road in Port Clinton. Troopers said Storm R. Etherington, 20, of Pottsville, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control on a right curve in the road. The vehicle crossed into the other lane of travel, then onto the berm where it struck the guide rail.
Slatington woman is hit-and-run victim
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks were summoned to a hit-and-run incident at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 9 on Sugar Hollow Road in Chestnuthill Township. Police said an unknown vehicle, described as a black SUV, was traveling east on Sugar Hollow Road when it struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu operated westbound by Anna M. Milot, 77, of Slatington, and fled the scene.
Two cases of identity theft reported
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks said a 61-year-old Effort woman is the victim of a theft by deception/wire fraud incident that happened between midnight Aug. 29 and 1:51 p.m. Oct. 14. The woman, who lives along Paloma Lane, Chestnuthill Township, reported she had $543.34 taken from her bank...
State police at Lehighton - DUI charges
State police at the Lehighton barracks announces DUI charges resulting from traffic stops:. • A 20-year-old East Stroudsburg man will be charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a vehicle stop made at 8:52 a.m.. Oct. 18. Police said they stopped the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt at...
Monroe crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
New roof in Lehighton
Spotts Brothers Inc. puts a new roof on the Lehighton Municipal Building at 1 Constitution Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Borough council awarded the contract for $159,890. Work will include masonry, metals, wood and plastics, thermal and moisture protection, finishes and specialties. The project is being paid for from the borough’s general fund. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Troop M lists enforcement data
The Pennsylvania State Police at Troop M, Bethlehem, have announced the results of a troop-wide traffic enforcement detail which was conducted on Tuesday, throughout the troop’s coverage area in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties. The results showed the following: traffic citations, 168; warnings, 76; driving under the influence arrests,...
