Lana Del Rey says her new music and 200-page book manuscript were stolen

Lana Del Rey is urging fans not to listen to leaked new music after someone stole her backpack.

The singer has revealed that a thief broke into her parked car recently and stole a backpack containing her computer, three camcorders, and hard drives, on which she had new music and 200 pages of a book she was writing for Simon & Schuster.

"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book," she said, noting she didn't have this manuscript backed up.

But Del Rey said "people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos," so she raised concerns about "what's going to be out there" and urged fans "please don't listen" to any leaked music they might see online. "I'm hoping that nothing else becomes available or stolen," she added.

"Despite all this happening, I am confident in the record to come," Del Rey said, though she called this a "roadblock in terms of the creative process" and explained she'll have to "start over" on the book, which she loved "with all of my heart."

Del Rey will be featured on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights , which drops on Friday.