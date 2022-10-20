ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Scooter’s Coffee Heading to Duncanville

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxt3r_0iggPfwN00

Scooter’s Coffee is planning a new location in Duncanville . According to a recent project filing, the drive-thru coffee franchise will open at 700 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. in Duncanville.

Construction could begin early next year on the new, nearly 700-square-foot building kiosk that will feature a drive-thru. Duncanville coffee lovers could be able to purchase some fresh brews sometime in the spring of 2023, according to the filing.

Co-founders Don and Linda Eckles first opened Scooter’s Coffee in Nebraska back in 1998. Scooter’s Coffee has been popping up across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in recent months with multiple locations “coming soon” in several DFW cities.

The Scooter’s website states the Eckles’ keys to success are, “find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a BIG smile.”

Scooter’s Coffee is known for its brewed coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos. The menu also features smoothies, Red Bull infusion drinks, and teas. Pastries, breakfast burritos and sandwiches, and cookies are also offered.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

The post Scooter’s Coffee Heading to Duncanville appeared first on What Now Dallas: The Best Source For Dallas News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies

DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

New Brewery Planned for Downtown Wylie

Summer 2023 is the tentative opening date for this new brewery that will feature German-style brews, root beer, and more. The post New Brewery Planned for Downtown Wylie appeared first on What Now Dallas: The Best Source For Dallas News.
WYLIE, TX
papercitymag.com

Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design

10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
768
Followers
277
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy