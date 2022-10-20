Scooter’s Coffee Heading to Duncanville

Scooter’s Coffee is planning a new location in Duncanville . According to a recent project filing, the drive-thru coffee franchise will open at 700 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. in Duncanville.

Construction could begin early next year on the new, nearly 700-square-foot building kiosk that will feature a drive-thru. Duncanville coffee lovers could be able to purchase some fresh brews sometime in the spring of 2023, according to the filing.

Co-founders Don and Linda Eckles first opened Scooter’s Coffee in Nebraska back in 1998. Scooter’s Coffee has been popping up across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in recent months with multiple locations “coming soon” in several DFW cities.

The Scooter’s website states the Eckles’ keys to success are, “find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a BIG smile.”

Scooter’s Coffee is known for its brewed coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos. The menu also features smoothies, Red Bull infusion drinks, and teas. Pastries, breakfast burritos and sandwiches, and cookies are also offered.

