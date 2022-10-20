ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Inflation, Social Security top 1st Pappas-Leavitt debate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ud2tp_0iggPe3e00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and Republican Karoline Leavitt sparred over the problems of inflation, saving Social Security and reforming immigration during their wide-ranging first debate Thursday.

Pappas, who is seeking a third term, said the Inflation Reduction Act, which he supported and was signed into law in August, lowers the cost of prescription drugs and health care, and approves energy rebates and tax credits for homeowners.

“We did it in a way that was fully paid for, making sure that hundreds of big corporations that are paying no tax right now pay at least 15%.” He said the bill would lower the federal deficit by $1.9 trillion over 20 years.

Leavitt argued that the measure actually raised inflation. She also blamed Pappas’ support of new spending over the past two years that she said added to inflation. When asked how she would reduce deficit spending, Leavitt said she would work toward passing a balanced budget, cutting spending on foreign aid, for example.

Regarding energy costs, Pappas said his push for the Biden administration to release millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserves has lowered costs at the pump by about 30 cents a gallon on average.

“Instead of being in the pockets of big oil, I’ll hold the industry to account and demand cheaper prices and push the administration to ensure that the supply and refining capacity is there to meet the need,” Pappas said.

Leavitt responded, “Mr. Pappas just bragged about depleting our emergency reserves that are supposed to be there for wartime to lower prices before an election. That is shameful. I’m sorry, that’s a short-term gimmick.”

On the subject of protecting Social Security from insolvency, Pappas said he was in favor of forming a bipartisan commission to focus on “how we shore it up,” and mentioned proposals that ensure people earning more than $1 million pay their fair share into the trust fund. He said he does not support raising taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year.

Pappas said Leavitt would write a bill to privatize Social Security. Leavitt said she would vote to protect the benefits for anyone who has paid into the system, and that she is “open to alternative solutions that will ensure a better future for your children and grandchildren.”

Regarding abortion, Pappas said he would support the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect the right to access abortion care throughout the nation in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I believe and trust that women know best for themselves when and how to start a family and how to make that very private personal decision, Pappas said.

Leavitt responded, “I am a woman and I do know what’s best for myself, and that’s electing legislatures closest to me, closest to we, the people, and that’s at the Statehouse in Concord.” She said she supported New Hampshire’s law that took effect this year, prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother’s life or health.

Leavitt said despite pro-Pappas campaign ads to the contrary, she will not support a federal ban on abortion.

Both candidates agreed there’s a crisis at managing the southern border. Leavitt said, “we have to put our people first” and only allow people into the United States who are doing so legally. She noted that New Hampshire is still dealing with a fentanyl-trafficking crisis and that she has the backing of the New Hampshire Police Association.

Pappas said he has had legislation signed into law to classify fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule 1 drug so police can keep them off the streets. He’s introduced a bill to increase penalties for drug dealers and strengthen the United States’ efforts to stop the trafficking of illegal drugs through the dark web.

Leavitt worked in the White House press office under former President Donald Trump. George Epstein, who moderated the debate for the Mount Washington Economic Council, noted that she has asserted that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election. He asked her if she had “specific information that we don’t have as far as that being the case, and where those millions of votes went?” adding, “Do you think that your comments undermine the democratic process in the country and the confidence that people have in the election results?”

Leavitt said she talks to voters every day and “the sad reality is they don’t have confidence in our election results.” She said she stands for states having their own power over election integrity and opposes a failed Democratic bill in Congress that would have affected virtually every aspect of the electoral process.

Pappas said Leavitt “continues to double-down on the big lie.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Fox News

The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Associated Press

At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended her avoidance of local media in her bid for Arkansas governor on Friday as she appeared in her only debate ahead of next month’s election. Sanders, the Republican nominee who is heavily favored in the November election, has conducted few local interviews during her bid for the state’s top office. Sanders had agreed to only one debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Sanders said she’s been speaking directly to voters by campaigning around the state. “Freedom of the press is incredibly important, but with freedom of the press comes a great deal of responsibility,” Sanders said. “When they don’t live up to their end of the bargain, it forces some of us to go outside the box, which I have done every single day for the past two years.”
ARKANSAS STATE
TheStreet

Social Security Payments Are Going Up a Lot, But Maybe Not Enough

Social Security recipients will know the amount of their higher payments for 2023 after an announcement is made Thursday, Oct. 13. Estimates suggest the Social Security Administration will put the increase of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) at nearly 9%. That would be the largest hike since the most recent inflationary period more severe than the current one resulted in an increase of 11.2% in 1981.
Fortune

Retirees may get the biggest Social Security boost in 40 years. That also means some will pay taxes on it for the first time

Those who make money in addition to their Social Security checks are on the hook to pay federal income tax on up to 85% of their benefits. Retirees are almost guaranteed to get a big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year due to persistent, sky-high inflation. And while that’s good news for those struggling financially with rising prices, some seniors should also prepare for a potentially higher tax bill.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy