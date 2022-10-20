ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death toll exceeds 60 after Chad's security forces open fire on anti-government protesters in 2 main cities

By AP
 3 days ago

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Death toll exceeds 60 after Chad's security forces open fire on anti-government protesters in 2 main cities.

Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Leader Telegram

Militants attack hotel in Somali port city of Kismayo

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Gunmen stormed a hotel in the center of the Somali port city of Kismayo on Sunday, shortly after an explosives-packed car exploded at the hotel's gates, police said. Officials said gunmen were still inside the Tawakal Hotel and security forces were on the scene. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack began when a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed...
Leader Telegram

East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A southeastern city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month awoke to new destruction on Saturday, state TV showed, after tensions erupted the day before. Meanwhile, witnesses said antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran amid heavy security on Saturday, the latest unrest in the nationwide movement first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

