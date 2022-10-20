PM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
JONI MITCHELL HEADING BACK ONSTAGE AFTER NEWPORT SURPRISE

NEW YORK (AP) - Joni Mitchell had so much fun at her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival this summer that she’s coming back to the stage. That’s from her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, who brought Mitchell back to the stage this summer. The 78-year-old Mitchell has had health problems, including an aneurysm suffered in 2015, and hadn’t performed a public show in two decades. She’ll appear next June at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state, again alongside Carlile, who announced the plans on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday. Mitchell came out of the well-received Newport appearance wanting to perform again, and the Gorge was appealing because it’s close to her native Canada.

RAPE ACCUSER TESTIFIES AGAINST FILMMAKER PAUL HAGGIS

NEW YORK (AP) - A woman who has accused filmmaker Paul Haggis of raping her has told a jury that she felt ‘like a trapped animal’ during the 2013 encounter. She testified Thursday in the civil trial in her lawsuit against the Oscar winner. She says she accepted his offer of a ride home from a movie premiere, and then of a drink at his New York apartment, but made clear to him she had no sexual interest. Haggis maintains the 2013 encounter was consensual, and his lawyer has argued that the woman called it rape because she’s out for money.

FIRST ACCUSER TESTIFIES IN DANNY MASTERSON RAPE CASE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape has taken the stand in the actor’s trial. And in testimony that was both graphic and emotional, the woman told a jury in Los Angeles she thought she was going to die the night in 2003 she says Masterson raped her. The witness says while visiting the home of the "That ’70s Show” star, he gave her a vodka drink which made her groggy. As she came to, she says she was being raped. She testified she tried to fend him off, but Masterson choked her. The woman returns for more cross-examination today.

MASTERSON'S ACCUSER MENTIONS SCIENTOLOGY EFFORTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The judge in the Danny Masterson rape trial has said she wants to keep Scientology out of the courtroom as much as possible. But it's already come up with the first women to testify. The accuser was a friend of Masterson's assistant and part of a group of Scientology members. The witness says after she accused Masterson, who's still a church member, those mutual friends filed reports with the church saying they were displeased with the claims. The witness also says she was told by a church officer to make peace with Masterson — and to take responsibility for what happened.

CARDI B CLASHES WITH ATTORNEY IN TATTOO TRIAL

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — It almost got to the point that the trial of Cardi B over a tattoo could have ended yesterday before it really got going. As the rap star and an attorney for her accuser snapped at each other in court, the judge stopped the proceedings and excused the jury. During the break, he said he'd considered declaring a mistrial because things had gotten so out of hand. But instead, he admonished both sides to stop their “unprofessional” conduct.

CARDI B ANGERED THAT TRIAL HAS TAKEN HER FROM HER CHILD

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Imagine being away from a child and missing their first steps. That's what Cardi B says happened with her as she's defends herself of charges of using part of a tattoo on a man's back in artwork for her mixtape. The rapper says attending the trial in Santa Ana, California meant she missed her youngest child's first steps. In testimony yesterday, Cardi B also challenged the plaintiff's claim that her use of the tattoo ruined him. The rapper said the plaintiff has suffered no loss to his business or family life.

TRUMP QUERIED OVER 1990'S RAPE CLAIM

NEW YORK (AP) — It's a deposition Donald Trump has fought for years — but has finally happened. The former president has answered questions under oath in a lawsuit filed by a magazine columnist who says Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room. It's the first time Trump has had to take questions about the alleged assault and the comments he made in 2019 when E. Jean Carroll stepped forward with her claim. For years, Trump has tried to duck testimony in the case, which was filed when he was still president. Trump has called the claims against him, “a complete con job.”

Today in History: October 22, JFK reveals missile bases

Today in History Today is Saturday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2022. There are 70 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all...
AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California civil rights law. Miller’s attorneys argued her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the...
AP News Summary at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next UK prime minister LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week. He has spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow lawmakers, and said he'd amassed more than 100 votes, the threshold to run. But he...
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

NEW YORK (AP) — Salmon Rushdie’s agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report. Literary agent Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais in an article published Saturday that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 more wounds to his chest and torso in the...
Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (AP) — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House. Each refuting accusations of extreme stances and loose ties to the district, Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the open seat that spawned from...
Kickoff times released for Women's World Cup 2023

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences. The US Women’s National Team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1pm in New Zealand — 8pm in New York and 5pm in Los Angeles. USA’s second match against Netherlands — a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States — kicks off...
One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden's mission to connect

WASHINGTON (AP) — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes meandering. It's the end of his speech that often marks the beginning of Biden's favorite part of an event — the rope line, in the parlance of political operatives. He whirls around, scans the crowd...
