PM Prep-Segue

JONI MITCHELL HEADING BACK ONSTAGE AFTER NEWPORT SURPRISE

NEW YORK (AP) - Joni Mitchell had so much fun at her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival this summer that she’s coming back to the stage. That’s from her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, who brought Mitchell back to the stage this summer. The 78-year-old Mitchell has had health problems, including an aneurysm suffered in 2015, and hadn’t performed a public show in two decades. She’ll appear next June at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state, again alongside Carlile, who announced the plans on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday. Mitchell came out of the well-received Newport appearance wanting to perform again, and the Gorge was appealing because it’s close to her native Canada.

RAPE ACCUSER TESTIFIES AGAINST FILMMAKER PAUL HAGGIS

NEW YORK (AP) - A woman who has accused filmmaker Paul Haggis of raping her has told a jury that she felt ‘like a trapped animal’ during the 2013 encounter. She testified Thursday in the civil trial in her lawsuit against the Oscar winner. She says she accepted his offer of a ride home from a movie premiere, and then of a drink at his New York apartment, but made clear to him she had no sexual interest. Haggis maintains the 2013 encounter was consensual, and his lawyer has argued that the woman called it rape because she’s out for money.

FIRST ACCUSER TESTIFIES IN DANNY MASTERSON RAPE CASE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape has taken the stand in the actor’s trial. And in testimony that was both graphic and emotional, the woman told a jury in Los Angeles she thought she was going to die the night in 2003 she says Masterson raped her. The witness says while visiting the home of the "That ’70s Show” star, he gave her a vodka drink which made her groggy. As she came to, she says she was being raped. She testified she tried to fend him off, but Masterson choked her. The woman returns for more cross-examination today.

MASTERSON'S ACCUSER MENTIONS SCIENTOLOGY EFFORTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The judge in the Danny Masterson rape trial has said she wants to keep Scientology out of the courtroom as much as possible. But it's already come up with the first women to testify. The accuser was a friend of Masterson's assistant and part of a group of Scientology members. The witness says after she accused Masterson, who's still a church member, those mutual friends filed reports with the church saying they were displeased with the claims. The witness also says she was told by a church officer to make peace with Masterson — and to take responsibility for what happened.

CARDI B CLASHES WITH ATTORNEY IN TATTOO TRIAL

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — It almost got to the point that the trial of Cardi B over a tattoo could have ended yesterday before it really got going. As the rap star and an attorney for her accuser snapped at each other in court, the judge stopped the proceedings and excused the jury. During the break, he said he'd considered declaring a mistrial because things had gotten so out of hand. But instead, he admonished both sides to stop their “unprofessional” conduct.

CARDI B ANGERED THAT TRIAL HAS TAKEN HER FROM HER CHILD

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Imagine being away from a child and missing their first steps. That's what Cardi B says happened with her as she's defends herself of charges of using part of a tattoo on a man's back in artwork for her mixtape. The rapper says attending the trial in Santa Ana, California meant she missed her youngest child's first steps. In testimony yesterday, Cardi B also challenged the plaintiff's claim that her use of the tattoo ruined him. The rapper said the plaintiff has suffered no loss to his business or family life.

TRUMP QUERIED OVER 1990'S RAPE CLAIM

NEW YORK (AP) — It's a deposition Donald Trump has fought for years — but has finally happened. The former president has answered questions under oath in a lawsuit filed by a magazine columnist who says Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room. It's the first time Trump has had to take questions about the alleged assault and the comments he made in 2019 when E. Jean Carroll stepped forward with her claim. For years, Trump has tried to duck testimony in the case, which was filed when he was still president. Trump has called the claims against him, “a complete con job.”