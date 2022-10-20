Read full article on original website
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
‘Star Wars’ Movie in the Works From Damon Lindelof, ‘Ms. Marvel’s’ Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Eyed to Direct
Damon Lindelof is going to a galaxy far, far away — or, at least, he’s well on his way there. The co-creator of “Lost” and Emmy-winning executive producer of “Watchman” is developing a new “Star Wars” movie for Lucasfilm — and the top-secret project has already a director warming up their hyper-drive: Oscar-winner and “Ms. Marvel” helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is in talks to direct.
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Hounded review – folk-horror class war on the hunting field taps into Brexit disquiet
With its ‘posho’ villains and gang of ne’er-do-wells, this tale debut from director Tommy Boulding is too caricatural to hit hard as satire
‘House of the Dragon’: Season 1 Comes to Bloody End as the Dance of Dragons Begins
The Dance of Dragons finally kicks off as the body count for “House of the Dragon” continues to rise. What's Wrong With Viserys? 'House of the Dragon' Prosthetic Designer Explains His Flesh-Eating Disease and Making the Clickers in 'The Last of Us'. 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Showrunner Sascha Penn Teases Potential Romance for Raquel After Explosive Season 2 Finale: ‘I Wouldn‘t Rule It Out’
Rebuilding Raquel’s empire after all her decisions backfired will be an uphill battle, but she may not have to walk the road alone. 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Leaks, HBO 'Disappointed' and 'Aggressively Monitoring'. Sam Heughan Details Intense 'Outlander' Audition With Caitriona Balfe in New Memoir (EXCLUSIVE) Season...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter,...
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
