Tamarac, FL

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections

Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami judge dismisses first DeSantis voter fraud case

MIAMI – A Florida man had his election fraud charges dismissed on Friday, making him the first of 20 people who Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced had been charged with voter fraud in August. Robert Lee Wood, 56, who faced one count of making a false affirmation on a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud

An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner

The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Memorial honors slain Hollywood officer a year after his death

A park not far from the spot where Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was shot in became a makeshift memorial in the days after his death in October 2021, its fence adorned with flowers and homemade signs that thanked him for his service. A year later, that memorial is permanent. The playground at Mara Berman Giulianti Park now bears Chirino’s name. Those who enter from the southeast side ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police

A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but as of Monday, October 24, eligible voters will be able to participate in Early Voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11, are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Cuban Pilot Lands Small Russian-Made Plane at South Florida Airport

A Cuban pilot landed a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport Friday, officials said. Miami International Airport officials said the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m. The airport is off Tamiami Trail in the middle of the Florida Everglades.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Double murder in Lauderhill under investigation

LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for clues early Thursday after two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in a Lauderhill parking lot, authorities said.Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Court shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victims who had been shot. Both men, whose identities were pending, died at the scene, according to police. Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.Police were investigating if a third person was shot during the incident and left the scene before police arrived.Officials said a person with a gunshot wound sought treatment at a local hospital in Tamarac but it was not clear if that was related to the parking lot slayings.Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.
LAUDERHILL, FL

