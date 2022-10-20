Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
Click10.com
Miami judge dismisses first DeSantis voter fraud case
MIAMI – A Florida man had his election fraud charges dismissed on Friday, making him the first of 20 people who Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced had been charged with voter fraud in August. Robert Lee Wood, 56, who faced one count of making a false affirmation on a...
floridapolitics.com
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
floridianpress.com
Broward Elections Supervisor Shuts Down Reporter for Asking About Illegal Voter's Arrest
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott was visibly bothered when grassroots activist and independent reporter Chris Nelson confronted him over the recent arrest of Alford Samuels for illegally voting in Broward County. Nelson asked Supervisor Scott for comment over Samuels' recent arrest, but Scott quickly shut him down, stating...
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud
An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
cbs12.com
Agents bust 4 trying to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry from FedEx van
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-county task force conducted a covert surveillance operation, targeting members of what's known as the South American Theft Group, and bringing back three men and a woman. Agents with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took part. They said members of the theft...
NBC Miami
Mix-Up in Weapons or Ammunition Focus of Probe Into CBP Officer's Deadly Shooting
Loved ones Friday honored a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who was killed in an accident at a shooting range as sources say a mix-up in weapons or ammunition led to the tragedy. Officers lined the street as a procession honoring Jorge Arias made its way through the streets...
Florida judge dismisses voter fraud case touted by Gov. DeSantis
A Miami judge dismissed a man's voter fraud charges after he and 19 other previously convicted felons were publicly accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
NBC Miami
Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner
The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
Man Arrested For Stalking Coral Springs Condo Association President
A man with a history of stalking a Coral Springs homeowner’s association president–and who once allegedly poured a hot cup of coffee down the man’s trousers—was arrested last week while lying in wait for the community leader, court records show. Nissim Hassan, 66, who lives in...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Memorial honors slain Hollywood officer a year after his death
A park not far from the spot where Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was shot in became a makeshift memorial in the days after his death in October 2021, its fence adorned with flowers and homemade signs that thanked him for his service. A year later, that memorial is permanent. The playground at Mara Berman Giulianti Park now bears Chirino’s name. Those who enter from the southeast side ...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police
A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
Driver killed, two passengers injured in US 27 rollover crash
BELLE GLADE — A man driving a Jeep was killed and one of his two passengers critically injured Saturday afternoon as he tried to avoid hitting a car that had turned in front of him, Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said Sunday. Jonathan Palacios, 24, of Belle Glade was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler north...
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
NBC Miami
Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties
The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but as of Monday, October 24, eligible voters will be able to participate in Early Voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11, are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
NBC Miami
Cuban Pilot Lands Small Russian-Made Plane at South Florida Airport
A Cuban pilot landed a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport Friday, officials said. Miami International Airport officials said the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m. The airport is off Tamiami Trail in the middle of the Florida Everglades.
Double murder in Lauderhill under investigation
LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for clues early Thursday after two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in a Lauderhill parking lot, authorities said.Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Court shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victims who had been shot. Both men, whose identities were pending, died at the scene, according to police. Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.Police were investigating if a third person was shot during the incident and left the scene before police arrived.Officials said a person with a gunshot wound sought treatment at a local hospital in Tamarac but it was not clear if that was related to the parking lot slayings.Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.
