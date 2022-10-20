ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Talks [SPOILER] in the Finale, Changes From George R.R. Martin’s Book, and What to Expect for Season 2

Ever since Ned Stark lost his head in the ninth ever episode of “Game of Thrones,” audiences have understood that death and tragedy spare no one in George R.R. Martin’s unforgiving fantasy world of Westeros. The season finale of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” again proved that to be true.
SFGate

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Recap: All Hail the Black Queen

“Dreams didn’t make us kings,” Daemon Targaryen tells his wife, Rhaenyra. “Dragons did.” He tells her this with his hand around her throat, choking the air out of her. The Queen — or princess, depending on your point of view — had just informed him of the prophecy known as the “Song of Ice and Fire.” It’s Aegon the Conqueror’s prescient dream, confided in her by her father King Viserys, about a future Targaryen monarch who will save the realm from darkness in the North. It’s one of the reasons why Rhaenyra is trying to avoid war with her rival for the throne, Aegon II, and his mother Alicent Hightower: You can’t save a realm you’ve already helped burn to the ground.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
SFGate

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Showrunner Sascha Penn Teases Potential Romance for Raquel After Explosive Season 2 Finale: ‘I Wouldn‘t Rule It Out’

Rebuilding Raquel’s empire after all her decisions backfired will be an uphill battle, but she may not have to walk the road alone. 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Leaks, HBO 'Disappointed' and 'Aggressively Monitoring'. Sam Heughan Details Intense 'Outlander' Audition With Caitriona Balfe in New Memoir (EXCLUSIVE) Season...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Variety

Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)

Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
SFGate

Hayley Williams Reflects on Paramore’s Rise: Scene Has ‘Come a Long Way’

Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to reflect on how far she and. have come in a scene that she described as one that once “threatened to reject us” before the band performed at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival on Sunday. The fest was forced to cancel its first date yesterday, Oct. 22, due to a high wind warning in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV

