Read full article on original website
Related
'House of the Dragon' finale: Queen Rhaenyra's fury over the cruelest death as dragons go rogue
HBO's "House of the Dragon" ended its first season with a finale that featured a world-changing death by dragon.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’: Season 1 Comes to Bloody End as the Dance of Dragons Begins
The Dance of Dragons finally kicks off as the body count for “House of the Dragon” continues to rise. What's Wrong With Viserys? 'House of the Dragon' Prosthetic Designer Explains His Flesh-Eating Disease and Making the Clickers in 'The Last of Us'. 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale...
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Talks [SPOILER] in the Finale, Changes From George R.R. Martin’s Book, and What to Expect for Season 2
Ever since Ned Stark lost his head in the ninth ever episode of “Game of Thrones,” audiences have understood that death and tragedy spare no one in George R.R. Martin’s unforgiving fantasy world of Westeros. The season finale of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” again proved that to be true.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Recap: All Hail the Black Queen
“Dreams didn’t make us kings,” Daemon Targaryen tells his wife, Rhaenyra. “Dragons did.” He tells her this with his hand around her throat, choking the air out of her. The Queen — or princess, depending on your point of view — had just informed him of the prophecy known as the “Song of Ice and Fire.” It’s Aegon the Conqueror’s prescient dream, confided in her by her father King Viserys, about a future Targaryen monarch who will save the realm from darkness in the North. It’s one of the reasons why Rhaenyra is trying to avoid war with her rival for the throne, Aegon II, and his mother Alicent Hightower: You can’t save a realm you’ve already helped burn to the ground.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
SFGate
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Showrunner Sascha Penn Teases Potential Romance for Raquel After Explosive Season 2 Finale: ‘I Wouldn‘t Rule It Out’
Rebuilding Raquel’s empire after all her decisions backfired will be an uphill battle, but she may not have to walk the road alone. 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Leaks, HBO 'Disappointed' and 'Aggressively Monitoring'. Sam Heughan Details Intense 'Outlander' Audition With Caitriona Balfe in New Memoir (EXCLUSIVE) Season...
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
Hounded review – folk-horror class war on the hunting field taps into Brexit disquiet
With its ‘posho’ villains and gang of ne’er-do-wells, this tale debut from director Tommy Boulding is too caricatural to hit hard as satire
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
SFGate
Hayley Williams Reflects on Paramore’s Rise: Scene Has ‘Come a Long Way’
Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to reflect on how far she and. have come in a scene that she described as one that once “threatened to reject us” before the band performed at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival on Sunday. The fest was forced to cancel its first date yesterday, Oct. 22, due to a high wind warning in the area.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
Comments / 0