Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on Revving Up Amazon Deal With ‘The Peripheral,’ Filming ‘Fallout’ Series and the End of ‘Westworld’

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Talks [SPOILER] in the Finale, Changes From George R.R. Martin’s Book, and What to Expect for Season 2
Ever since Ned Stark lost his head in the ninth ever episode of “Game of Thrones,” audiences have understood that death and tragedy spare no one in George R.R. Martin’s unforgiving fantasy world of Westeros. The season finale of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” again proved that to be true.
SFGate
‘Star Wars’ Movie in the Works From Damon Lindelof, ‘Ms. Marvel’s’ Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Eyed to Direct
Damon Lindelof is going to a galaxy far, far away — or, at least, he’s well on his way there. The co-creator of “Lost” and Emmy-winning executive producer of “Watchman” is developing a new “Star Wars” movie for Lucasfilm — and the top-secret project has already a director warming up their hyper-drive: Oscar-winner and “Ms. Marvel” helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is in talks to direct.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’: Season 1 Comes to Bloody End as the Dance of Dragons Begins
The Dance of Dragons finally kicks off as the body count for “House of the Dragon” continues to rise. What's Wrong With Viserys? 'House of the Dragon' Prosthetic Designer Explains His Flesh-Eating Disease and Making the Clickers in 'The Last of Us'. 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Recap: All Hail the Black Queen
“Dreams didn’t make us kings,” Daemon Targaryen tells his wife, Rhaenyra. “Dragons did.” He tells her this with his hand around her throat, choking the air out of her. The Queen — or princess, depending on your point of view — had just informed him of the prophecy known as the “Song of Ice and Fire.” It’s Aegon the Conqueror’s prescient dream, confided in her by her father King Viserys, about a future Targaryen monarch who will save the realm from darkness in the North. It’s one of the reasons why Rhaenyra is trying to avoid war with her rival for the throne, Aegon II, and his mother Alicent Hightower: You can’t save a realm you’ve already helped burn to the ground.
David Tennant Says He Was “Worried It Would Be Difficult To Get In The Groove Again” On ‘Doctor Who’ Return
David Tennant returned to Doctor Who last night as the 14th Doctor after a 12-year hiatus and the Good Omens star said he was “worried it would be difficult to get in the groove again.” Alongside Catherine Tate, who played Donna Noble during Tennant’s previous stint as the 10th Doctor between 2005 and 2010, Tennant appeared last night in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode. Fans were also treated to a sneak peak of the 15th Doctor, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who said: “What the hell is going on?”. Scroll down for a clip. Speaking to the BBC’s Today this morning, Tennant said...
'House of the Dragon' finale: Queen Rhaenyra's fury over the cruelest death as dragons go rogue
HBO's "House of the Dragon" ended its first season with a finale that featured a world-changing death by dragon.
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
Hounded review – folk-horror class war on the hunting field taps into Brexit disquiet
With its ‘posho’ villains and gang of ne’er-do-wells, this tale debut from director Tommy Boulding is too caricatural to hit hard as satire
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
SFGate
Yoshimoto Kogyo Launching ‘Comedy Squad’ as Japanese Talent Agency Seeks International Reach
Yoshimoto Kogyo, an Osaka-based talent agency and Japanese media company that celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, has announced the launch of “Yoshimoto Comedy Squad,” a YouTube channel that features non-verbal comedy videos and comic ‘challenges’ across a range of topics. The aim is to broaden the international fan base of Yoshimoto’s roster of comedians, the largest in the Japanese entertainment industry.
SFGate
Hayley Williams Reflects on Paramore’s Rise: Scene Has ‘Come a Long Way’
Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to reflect on how far she and. have come in a scene that she described as one that once “threatened to reject us” before the band performed at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival on Sunday. The fest was forced to cancel its first date yesterday, Oct. 22, due to a high wind warning in the area.
SFGate
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter,...
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
Comments / 0