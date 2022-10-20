Homicide reported at downtown St. Petersburg’s Parkshore Plaza condos

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide at Parkshore Plaza in downtown St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a woman in a downtown condo as a homicide, according to an agency news release.

Police began investigating at the Parkshore Plaza condominiums, 300 Beach Drive NE, about 1 p.m. Thursday. No other information was immediately released by police.

The condos at Parkshore Plaza are known for hosting some of St. Petersburg’s wealthiest residents, often selling for more than $1 million. Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and his ex-wife used to live at the condominium and listed their condo for $1.5 million as they divorced.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.