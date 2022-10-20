CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA men's soccer came out victorious in their last regular season appearance at Klöckner Stadium, shutting out Wake Forest 1-0. Both teams would take the first half but the demons saw opportunity early as a shot from Roald Mitchell hit the crossbar. Despite multiple close calls from Leo Alfonso the 0-0 stalemate would continue late into the first half. Virginia grew into the game and created a handful of quality chances later on in the first half. Leo Afonso threatened to put the Cavaliers ahead with 19 minutes gone as the striker made a devastating cutback into the Wake Forest penalty area, but his curling shot was blocked by a defender.

