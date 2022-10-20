Read full article on original website
cbs19news
UVA Baseball splits exhibition game against Maryland
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Check out the highlights from UVA baseball's fall exhibition against Maryland. The 'Hoos split the day with the terps as Maryland comes out on top 5-4 in the first 7 innings while UVA presses on to win 18-0 in the back half.
cbs19news
UVA men's soccer shuts out Wake Forest on senior night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA men's soccer came out victorious in their last regular season appearance at Klöckner Stadium, shutting out Wake Forest 1-0. Both teams would take the first half but the demons saw opportunity early as a shot from Roald Mitchell hit the crossbar. Despite multiple close calls from Leo Alfonso the 0-0 stalemate would continue late into the first half. Virginia grew into the game and created a handful of quality chances later on in the first half. Leo Afonso threatened to put the Cavaliers ahead with 19 minutes gone as the striker made a devastating cutback into the Wake Forest penalty area, but his curling shot was blocked by a defender.
cbs19news
UVA Swim and Dive split dual meet against Florida
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Swim and Dive split their dual meet with Florida in their season opener. The meet opened right where last season left off, celebrating the women's national championship title as they unveiled the 2022 NCAA national championship banner in the Aquatic and Fitness Center. The UVA women are just the 5th program in history to win back to back titles. In their opening meet the women continued to show their dominance as they defeated Florida 180-115. Virginia’s women won 11 of the 16 events with four swimmers sweeping their two individual events. Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh and Reilly Tiltmann all posted an impressive day in the pool as they all won 2 events.
cbs19news
MAD Jazz & Wine Festival will be held at Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison county will have its first-ever Mad Jazz Festival this weekend. The Mad Jazz Festival will be held at Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery, located at 154 Winery Lane, Leon, VA. The event will be on Oct, 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cbs19news
At the Paramount-Oct. 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount segment, Kathryn Young and Andy Pillifant discuss the upcoming events at the Paramount Theater. Some of the upcoming events include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Phantom of the Opera, and Pink Martini. For more information, visit here.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is delaying the opening of Belmont and Meade Park playgrounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS 19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has announced that they are delaying the park opening of Belmont and Meade Park playgrounds. Officials say that the renovations are still in process due to additional servicing of individual components for both playgrounds. Charlottesville Parks and Recreation states that...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
cbs19news
Augusta County Library to show cult classic Halloween film
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) – It’s time to get spooky with a classical cult Halloween movie. The Augusta County Library has received the license to show movies at its library. With that, the library plans on showing a classical Halloween cult, which will be shown on...
cbs19news
Gary Albert State Farm and Chick-fil-A host Click in for Chicken
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Teen drivers are getting rewarded for buckling up this week. It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, so Gary Albert State Farm and Chick-fil-A partnered up to give out coupons for chicken sandwiches to students who were buckled up leaving school. "We really do support...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
cbs19news
Local chef to appear on HBO Max competition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face from Charlottesville will be appearing on a new cooking show on HBO Max. Antwon Brinson, the CEO of Culinary Concepts AB, will be featured on “The Big Brunch.”. According to a release, Brinson is one of 10 chefs from across the...
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall
How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
FREE tablets via Luray weekend event
LURAY, Va – Boost Mobile in Luray is hosting a unique Halloween party on Saturday, October 22, and offering free tablets to those who qualify. The store, located in the East Luray Shopping Center, is holding the event to educate residents about the government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
cbs19news
Items Including a Letter Found at the Homer Statue on UVA Grounds This Morning
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University Police were notified about several items, including a letter, left at the Homer statue around 7:45 AM on Saturday, October 22. The items left included two masks, a "civil peace flag," a Christian cross, and a sealed envelope with a letter inside seemingly written to Homer.
cbs19news
Beyond the Headlines - Oct. 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines segment, Carly Haynes and Jim Spencer, the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the topic of gun violence. Charlottesville has recently seen an uptick in shooting-related cases. They both discuss the cause of the uptick in shootings are,...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To Liberty’s Field-Storming Win Over BYU
SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty Football program found victory over the BYU Cougars in a contest that the Flames called “a game 50 years in the making.”. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blew out BYU, 41-14.
cbs19news
CCS responds to ACPS announcement on buying CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools responded to the Albemarle County School announcement saying they are in talks to take over CATEC. Right now, it's a joint venture between CCS and ACPS. CCS says they were caught off guard by the announcement. CCS spokesperson Lisa Larson-Torres said there...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
