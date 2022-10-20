Read full article on original website
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
Grieving Widow Praised After Sleeping With Brother-in-Law: 'Total Mess'
A recent widow has sought help for her guilt after sleeping with her deceased husband's brother.
This Lost New Hartford Pet Cemetery Is Equal Parts Creepy and Cute
Somebody call Stephen King – there’s an old mid-century pet cemetery hidden in New Hartford. Like any good pet cemetery worth its weight in creepiness, it’s not easy to find. It’s located in the woods behind a random apartment complex along Clinton Road (12B). You’d really need to know what you were looking for to have a chance at finding it. Depending on the time of year, headstones might be covered with brush, mud or snow. It’s easy to miss – maybe for good reason.
