KEYT
Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video clip shows Maryland Republican governor candidate Dan Cox accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb. Members of the Proud Boys were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Washington Post reports the clip was removed after the newspaper contacted Cox’s campaign, which responded with a statement denying an association with the young man. Although Cox has said he attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, he has said he left before the march to the Capitol.
KEYT
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there’s no guarantee Calhoun County’s sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it’s taking a patient to a distant hospital.
KEYT
Maine housing officials say House candidate’s story is false
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Public housing directors in Maine say a Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive race is spreading misinformation about the state’s housing policies. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a story during his campaign about a woman living in her car who told him she was taken off a housing list because of immigrants who are living in the country illegally. The Maine Association of Public Housing Authority Directors rebuked the story on Thursday with a statement to the Bangor Daily News. Eligibility for federal housing assistance is limited to U.S. citizens and noncitizens who have eligible immigration status.
KEYT
Tennessee man receives 4 years in prison for Capitol breach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four years in prison. The Justice Department says 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty in July of one felony related to the Capitol breach, obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also found guilty of four misdemeanors. Federal prosecutors say Bledsoe was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Bledsoe was sentenced Friday.
KEYT
Voter fraud case dismissed against Miami defendant
A Florida judge on Friday dismissed the case of a Miami man who was arrested on charges related to election fraud in August, saying state prosecutors acted beyond their authority. Robert Wood, 56, was charged with lying on voter forms and illegally voting. He is one of more than a...
KEYT
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
KEYT
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee was arrested by a county sheriff in rural eastern Oregon after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It’s the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering over management of federal lands in the state’s east. A Forest Service spokesperson called the situation very uncommon but declined to comment further. The arrested employee, Rick Snodgrass, supervised the planned burn and was conditionally released from jail. District Attorney Jim Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment would not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.
KEYT
Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four members of his family, including his wife, has ended in a mistrial after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict. Friday’s ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard had rejected a mistrial motion made by lawyers for Gurpreet Singh. They cited potential misconduct by two jurors who were reportedly arguing loudly with each other during deliberations and calling each other names. Singh was facing four counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester in April 2019. If convicted, he could have faced the death penalty.
KEYT
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
