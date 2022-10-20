This weekend will have a major change in weather conditions as warm and windy conditions start things off, but things become cold and snowy/rainy to end. Bottom line(at the top ;-)): A strong cold front will create quick weather changes across the state this weekend. From wind, to temperatures dropping with rain and snow, it'll be a much different end to the weekend versus how it began. Although Denver and metro areas may see some snowflakes, this isn't likely to be our first snowfall of the season, but it will sure be feeling like autumn after the system swings through.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO