Live Updates: 6-10 inches of snow possible in mountains as storm moves in
A colder and wetter weather pattern begins Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Six to ten inches of snow is likely for the mountains.
Frozen in time: A brief history of ice harvesting in Colorado
As Colorado was coming into shape as a state, so too were blocks of ice cut from lakes, ponds and streams. Residents, after all, needed a way to preserve their perishables. Indeed, the commodity wasn’t so easy to come by back then. Here’s a brief history of the industry that grew with the state’s biggest populations:
Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season
DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area
DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
[BREAKING] Ski resort set to open this weekend in Colorado, with snow in the forecast
Ski season is officially two days away in Colorado, with Arapahoe Basin announcing that they'll be opening on Sunday, October 23 at 8:30 AM. After that, the resort will be open for the season, likely into June. Intermediate run High Noon will be the first spot where ropes are dropped, which is accessed off of the Black Mountain Express lift. With several days of conditions favorable for snowmaking ahead, the resort hopes to open another intermediate run – Ramrod – by next weekend. ...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Major cooldown with snow, rain, and wind this weekend
This weekend will have a major change in weather conditions as warm and windy conditions start things off, but things become cold and snowy/rainy to end. Bottom line(at the top ;-)): A strong cold front will create quick weather changes across the state this weekend. From wind, to temperatures dropping with rain and snow, it'll be a much different end to the weekend versus how it began. Although Denver and metro areas may see some snowflakes, this isn't likely to be our first snowfall of the season, but it will sure be feeling like autumn after the system swings through.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
Windy and wintry weather eye Colorado this weekend
The first significant storm of the season for the mountains will bring very windy conditions to southern Colorado on Sunday and by Sunday evening parts of the Pikes Peak Region may have the first snow of the year.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Colorado mountain town a 'top spot to visit for Thanksgiving'
Looking to escape to the mountains with the family for Thanksgiving Weekend? A blog called Trips to Discover has found the place for you. A Trips to Discover list that features 15 great places around the country for Thanksgiving travel includes one spot in Colorado – Keystone Resort. In...
What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?
I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
When will Denver get its first snow this season?
(Rajesh Kavasseri/Unsplash) With daytime highs this week registering in the high 70s to low 80s, Denver's weather still feels summery. But a weekend storm could change that while bringing snow to the mountains and a chance for showers in the Denver metro.
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
sweetwaternow.com
First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight
CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
Colorado sees big drought improvement last 3 months
Colorado's latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows big improvements in drought conditions over the last few months.
COLORADO FORECAST: Storm could bring up to 24 inches of snow, 55 MPH winds, and steep temp drop
The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, high winds, and steep temperature drops in Colorado over the weekend, ahead of a powerful storm system that is likely to deliver the first significant snowfall of the season. The storm system is forecasted to travel along the Continental Divide region...
