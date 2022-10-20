ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
9NEWS

Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season

DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area

DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Ski resort set to open this weekend in Colorado, with snow in the forecast

Ski season is officially two days away in Colorado, with Arapahoe Basin announcing that they'll be opening on Sunday, October 23 at 8:30 AM. After that, the resort will be open for the season, likely into June. Intermediate run High Noon will be the first spot where ropes are dropped, which is accessed off of the Black Mountain Express lift. With several days of conditions favorable for snowmaking ahead, the resort hopes to open another intermediate run – Ramrod – by next weekend. ...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Major cooldown with snow, rain, and wind this weekend

This weekend will have a major change in weather conditions as warm and windy conditions start things off, but things become cold and snowy/rainy to end. Bottom line(at the top ;-)): A strong cold front will create quick weather changes across the state this weekend. From wind, to temperatures dropping with rain and snow, it'll be a much different end to the weekend versus how it began. Although Denver and metro areas may see some snowflakes, this isn't likely to be our first snowfall of the season, but it will sure be feeling like autumn after the system swings through.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?

I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO
sweetwaternow.com

First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight

CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight. Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy