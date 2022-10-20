Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos
Michele slayed in yet another high fashion outfit, as she stepped out for dinner with 'The Boss' and his wife in the Big Apple!
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'
Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists
Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV
Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind. Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Zuri Craig Dies: Tyler Perry Collaborator, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Was 44
Zuri Craig, who once was a finalist on the reality show America’s Got Talent as part of the Craig Lewis band, has died. He was 44 and no cause was given by his family, who confirmed he died on Friday and issued a tribute post on his website. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.” They note he died on Friday — a cause of death has yet to be released,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter,...
