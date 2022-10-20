ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hollywood Reporter

Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT

George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists

Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
howafrica.com

Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B

Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Deadline

Zuri Craig Dies: Tyler Perry Collaborator, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Was 44

Zuri Craig, who once was a finalist on the reality show America’s Got Talent as part of the Craig Lewis band, has died. He was 44 and no cause was given by his family, who confirmed he died on Friday and issued a tribute post on his website. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.” They note he died on Friday — a cause of death has yet to be released,...

