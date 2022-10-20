Zuri Craig, who once was a finalist on the reality show America’s Got Talent as part of the Craig Lewis band, has died. He was 44 and no cause was given by his family, who confirmed he died on Friday and issued a tribute post on his website. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.” They note he died on Friday — a cause of death has yet to be released,...

12 HOURS AGO