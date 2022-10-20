ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?

As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?

Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?

When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York

So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church

The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
