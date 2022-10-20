Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
New York Hunters: What’s a Marten? Do You Need a License for It?
Ok, I have to admit when I first saw the word "marten" I thought simply that someone had typed the word Martian wrong. Yes, that is silly, but sometimes your eyes can do that to you. Knowing that it is hunting season, I was asking my friends who hunt turkey,...
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
Moose Sightings In New York! Where Are the Best Places to See One?
Have you ever seen a moose? I'm not talking about at a zoo, in a documentary or on social media. Have you ever seen a moose live-in-person? It does not happen very often and many people will go their entire life never seeing one in the wild. I cannot promise...
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Helen Norvel: A protector, a keeper of life’s wisdom: ‘Everybody saw her as mom’
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Maybe it came from growing up in a large, southern family in 1940s-50s Mississippi, where everyone learned to take care of one another.
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?
Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
NBC New York
3 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Climbs to $610 Million
There may have been no jackpot winners for Saturday's Powerball drawing, but three tickets sold in New York are worth big money, lottery officials said. Three third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in the state and had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Officials said the tickets were...
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
This Year Could Be the Last Time We Turn Clocks Back in New York
It's the final day of the third week in October and luckily for us, the weather will be much better over the next five or six days than it was this week. It was cold, rainy and in some locations, even snowy in New York State. November is 11 days...
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?
When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State
The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York
So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
PIX Panel: The race for New York governor, City Hall staffer fired for calling mayor ‘corrupt’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Nolan Hicks from the New York Post and Jeff Coltin from City & State to discuss the race for New York governor. The panel also touched on the recent firing of a City Hall staffer who was caught on a covert video […]
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church
The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0