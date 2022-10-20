Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Deputies: Three people accused of defacing Logan County church arrested
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies arrested three people Friday following multiple reports of vandalism in Logan County. Stephanie Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson have been charged with conspiracy and destruction of property, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County woman convicted, sentenced to prison for setting wildfire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for setting a wildfire that burned one-tenth of an acre of forested land, the West Virginia Division of Forestry said. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires...
wchstv.com
Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Bodies of man, dog recovered after vehicle plunges into pond, State Police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a dive team recovered the bodies of a man and a dog Friday after a vehicle plunged into a pond in Mason County. The bodies of Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker and a small dog were found in a vehicle that was submerged at the River’s Edge Campground on Route 2, according to a news release from State Police.
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
wchstv.com
Local parents react after CDC panel recommends COVID vaccines for child immunizations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel caused strong reactions when it added the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended childhood immunization schedule. Some people were concerned this could cause schools to mandate it. While key West Virginia lawmakers said they would reject a mandate...
wchstv.com
Live coverage planned Friday, Oct. 28, when Capital visits George Washington
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Kanawha County high school football teams will face off this weekend in the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum. Capital will visit George Washington for a gridiron battle on Friday, Oct. 28. All the action begins at 7:30...
wchstv.com
South Charleston High School alumni celebrate 50th class reunion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston High School held its 50th class reunion Saturday. South Charleston principal Kim Williams opened the school for the class of 1970 and 1972 so the Black Eagles could take a trip down memory lane. "It’s a great day to be a Black Eagle...
wchstv.com
Jason Crabb, Karen Peck and Dustin Lambert to perform at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A night of gospel music has been scheduled to lift up the capital city. Jason Crabb, Karen Peck & New River and Dustin Lambert are set to make an appearance at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on April 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on...
wchstv.com
Community event highlights importance of after school programs in Charleston area
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Partnership of African American Churches hosted an event for children and their families Friday evening to highlight the importance of after school programs. The organization hosted a fall carnival in honor of the national "Lights On After School" initiative. Families enjoyed food, music and...
wchstv.com
Cold October about to reverse course a bit
If you're thinking it's been unusually cold during the month of October, you're right!. The average temperature (the high and low for the day added together and divided by 2) for Huntington and Charleston has been around 52 degrees. Normally the average temperature is closer to 60 degrees for the month, so we've been running about 7 degrees below average thus far.
wchstv.com
'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video
LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
wchstv.com
Roar Store: Capital students learn life skills creating and selling Cougar merchandise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students at Capital High School are getting creative during a four-year program that teaches life skills. Pupils work together to operate a shop on campus that sells Cougar merchandise. Capital's Roar Store acts as a simulated workplace for students, such as senior Linesha Frith. “We’ve...
wchstv.com
Big plays propel the Parkersburg Big Reds to a 44-14 victory over the Capital Cougars
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum saw the Parkersburg Big Reds meet the Capital Cougars on Laidley Field at UC Stadium. Both teams have captured championships in the past. Parkersburg has claimed 11 state titles while Capital has captured four. Both teams came...
wchstv.com
Seeking perfection: Van Bulldogs enjoying banner season
VAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Van Bulldogs defeated the Beallsville Blue Devils Friday night, keeping the possibility of a perfect season alive for the squad from Boone County. “If you own the line of scrimmage, do not turn the ball over and are able to run the football, that’s a recipe for success,” Van head coach Mark Agosti told Eyewitness Sports.
Comments / 0