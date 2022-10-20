ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Deputies: Three people accused of defacing Logan County church arrested

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies arrested three people Friday following multiple reports of vandalism in Logan County. Stephanie Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson have been charged with conspiracy and destruction of property, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Bodies of man, dog recovered after vehicle plunges into pond, State Police say

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a dive team recovered the bodies of a man and a dog Friday after a vehicle plunged into a pond in Mason County. The bodies of Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker and a small dog were found in a vehicle that was submerged at the River’s Edge Campground on Route 2, according to a news release from State Police.
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Cold October about to reverse course a bit

If you're thinking it's been unusually cold during the month of October, you're right!. The average temperature (the high and low for the day added together and divided by 2) for Huntington and Charleston has been around 52 degrees. Normally the average temperature is closer to 60 degrees for the month, so we've been running about 7 degrees below average thus far.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video

LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
LOUISA, KY
wchstv.com

Seeking perfection: Van Bulldogs enjoying banner season

VAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Van Bulldogs defeated the Beallsville Blue Devils Friday night, keeping the possibility of a perfect season alive for the squad from Boone County. “If you own the line of scrimmage, do not turn the ball over and are able to run the football, that’s a recipe for success,” Van head coach Mark Agosti told Eyewitness Sports.
VAN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy