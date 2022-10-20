If you're thinking it's been unusually cold during the month of October, you're right!. The average temperature (the high and low for the day added together and divided by 2) for Huntington and Charleston has been around 52 degrees. Normally the average temperature is closer to 60 degrees for the month, so we've been running about 7 degrees below average thus far.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO