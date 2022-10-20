ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Mental health conference, caregivers retreat planned for Aiken community

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago

As a way to help the community to become more aware of mental health and its connection to religion, The Overflow Foundation is having two events.

The Overflow Foundation and Cedar Creek Church will hold its second Mental Health and The Modern Church Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Creek Church in Aiken and a one-day caregivers retreat on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Camp Long.

The goal of the conference is to equip churches, church leaders, congregations and those who attend any church to provide effective and compassionate care to individuals (and their loved ones) who struggle with their mental health, according to a news release from The Overflow Foundation.

The conference will be hosted by Phillip and Terry Lee.

Terry Lee, who is the founder and executive director of the Overflow Foundation, started the organization after she lost her eldest son, Phillip Lee Jr., to suicide on Sept. 6, 2018.

“With the increasing numbers of individuals and families dealing with mental health challenges, we want to help equip not just pastors and church leaders, but individuals within our churches to provide care and assistance,” Phillip Lee Sr. said in the release.

The conference will include breakfast, worship, small breakout sessions and large group gatherings.

While the conference will focus more on mental health and the church, the retreat will be focused on self-care.

Terry Lee said the retreat will offer the opportunity to sit and soak in the peace that only God can give, despite whatever circumstances we find ourselves in and perfect time for self-care.

The leader of the retreat will be Mary Tutterow, author of "The Heart of the Caregiver" and "The Peaceful Caregiver."

Those caring for someone with disabilities, a chronic illness, age-related issues or anyone searching for peace can attend the event.

Registrations for both events can found at www.mhmcconference.com (conference) and conta.cc/3enWr6N (retreat).

Registration for the the conference is now open and will be $75 per person, and a group of five will be $60 per person.

The cost for the retreat is $35 and includes coffee, snacks, lunch and materials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aquinas building morale at homecoming celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish is coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County. But there’s nothing better for building morale than playing in front of your home fans. We went to Aquinas to capture their homecoming celebration. Tents lined up one next to the other...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
EVANS, GA
wgac.com

School System Says Stabbing Rumors Today Not True

The Richmond County School System says rumors have been circulating today about an incident at Murphey Middle School this morning that isn’t true. Public Information Officer Lynthia Ross says parents will be receiving a letter today, clarifying the incident that caused concern at Murphey Middle and T.W. Josey High School never happened this morning.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners. A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials. The judge’s decision Thursday isn’t the final word,...
EVANS, GA
wfxg.com

FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting. RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Lawn care worker drowns after falling in pool with backpack

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A lawn care worker is dead after falling into a pool while doing yard work. The incident happened Thursday morning in the West Lake Subdivision. According to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins, Keonte Alston stepped into the pool of a home where he was doing lawn maintenance. Authorities say Alston […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia. The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez. Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
232
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy