Mental health conference, caregivers retreat planned for Aiken community

As a way to help the community to become more aware of mental health and its connection to religion, The Overflow Foundation is having two events.

The Overflow Foundation and Cedar Creek Church will hold its second Mental Health and The Modern Church Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Creek Church in Aiken and a one-day caregivers retreat on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Camp Long.

The goal of the conference is to equip churches, church leaders, congregations and those who attend any church to provide effective and compassionate care to individuals (and their loved ones) who struggle with their mental health, according to a news release from The Overflow Foundation.

The conference will be hosted by Phillip and Terry Lee.

Terry Lee, who is the founder and executive director of the Overflow Foundation, started the organization after she lost her eldest son, Phillip Lee Jr., to suicide on Sept. 6, 2018.

“With the increasing numbers of individuals and families dealing with mental health challenges, we want to help equip not just pastors and church leaders, but individuals within our churches to provide care and assistance,” Phillip Lee Sr. said in the release.

The conference will include breakfast, worship, small breakout sessions and large group gatherings.

While the conference will focus more on mental health and the church, the retreat will be focused on self-care.

Terry Lee said the retreat will offer the opportunity to sit and soak in the peace that only God can give, despite whatever circumstances we find ourselves in and perfect time for self-care.

The leader of the retreat will be Mary Tutterow, author of "The Heart of the Caregiver" and "The Peaceful Caregiver."

Those caring for someone with disabilities, a chronic illness, age-related issues or anyone searching for peace can attend the event.

Registrations for both events can found at www.mhmcconference.com (conference) and conta.cc/3enWr6N (retreat).

Registration for the the conference is now open and will be $75 per person, and a group of five will be $60 per person.

The cost for the retreat is $35 and includes coffee, snacks, lunch and materials.