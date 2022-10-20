ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The World Can’t Afford World Bank Inaction on Climate Change

By Phyllis Cuttino
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r127T_0iggM9E500

When David Malpass, president of the World Bank, was asked point-blank in September if he accepts the scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels is dangerously warming the planet, he dodged the question multiple times before finally responding “I am not a scientist.”

These days you don’t have to be a scientist to recognize the clear connection between burning coal, oil, and gas and the climate-fueled flooding this summer in Pakistan that killed nearly 1,500 people, displaced hundreds of thousands, and fueled an outbreak of waterborne illness. Or the catastrophic flash floods Hurricanes Fiona and Ian unleashed on Puerto Rico and Florida in the past few weeks. Many of the people most impacted by the climate crisis reside in countries served by the World Bank.

In the public furor that erupted in the weeks since, Malpass walked the comment back, proclaiming , “I’m not a denier,” and even trying to defend his position during the World Bank meetings in Washington, DC, last week. The trouble is, it’s not his statements that are actively driving climate devastation. It’s Malpass’ own record. Analyses indicate that over $1 billion dollars in World Bank funding have gone toward fossil fuel projects since Malpass became president. And while the World Bank’s stated mission is “to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity,” its continued funding of fossil fuel projects fails to account for the impacts that climate change is already having on the global economy. In 2021, extreme weather and climate-related events led to nearly $240 billion in global losses.

Malpass is not alone. Multilateral development banks (MDBs)—like the World Bank—have extraordinary influence over the global energy sector, effectively determining what kinds of projects can and can’t be built. And while they commit to aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement and tackling the climate crisis publicly, they effectively deny it in practice, providing an estimated $18 billion in financing for fossil fuel projects from 2018–2020 alone.

We are out of time for this one step forward, three steps back policy from the world’s financial institutions. Last month, as Malpass equivocated, a report co-authored by the International Energy Agency projected the world would need at least $1 trillion in annual investments in renewables by 2030 to accelerate energy transition on the scale and at the pace necessary to avert climate catastrophe.

Signals matter. Especially coming from the world’s pre-eminent MDB. Malpass indicated that he’d welcome meeting with climate scientists. Is it conceivable that he hasn’t even met with experts in the field or is ignorant to the consensus scientific reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? Malpass has had years to live up to the World Bank’s stated commitment to end financing for fossil fuel projects in all but exceptional cases. Instead, he’s used the Bank to slow walk the energy transition we so desperately need to stop warming and give the planet any shot of preventing the worst of climate change. His delay has contributed to millions already suffering through rising droughts, storms, floods, and more – and millions more in the years ahead.

We need real leadership on the climate crisis from the World Bank and other MDBs. Especially with the UN’s critical COP 27 climate conference fast approaching and an opportunity for global finance to supercharge the just transition to clean energy already underway. Change has to start at the top. Malpass had his chance to lead and passed. It’s time for a new way forward—and a new World Bank president.

Comments / 13

TSmith
3d ago

The World Bank is as corrupt as the Global Warming Climate Change Relegion Hoax leaders. Who don't fear their own political hyperbole and refuse to live by the same rules and ideals they expect of their Acolytes.

Reply
6
Howl at the moon.
3d ago

the world can't afford the money wasted on something that has been going on since the beginning of time. money would be better spent cleaning up the pollution and teaching the starving country's how to grow crops and feed themselves.

Reply
2
Jody
3d ago

Maybe let our economies take a breather before green policy causes economic collapse and violent social unrest? Don’t the people alive today have some rights?

Reply
2
Related
CarBuzz.com

Polestar Says Carmakers Need To Work Together On Climate Change Solutions

It appears as if carmakers have a massive target on their backs when it comes to contributing to climate change. Ever since Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal, almost every brand has been prompted to shift to an all-electric strategy to lower the use of oil and decrease their overall carbon footprint. Switching products to electrification isn't the only solution, as cars have to be completely sustainable right to the end product if a net-zero carbon result is to be achieved. Recycling is a big part of this, and it just isn't as simple as throwing a used water bottle in a marked trash can.
Vox

Liu Hongqiao is holding China accountable for its role in the climate crisis

Perhaps no country will play a bigger role in fighting climate change than China, the largest global emitter of greenhouse gases. But without a thorough understanding of China’s approach, the people living within and outside of its borders won’t be able to ensure it does what it needs to. That’s where people like reporter Liu Hongqiao come in.
The Independent

Trudeau defends $55k a year Canadians pay for his groceries

Justin Trudeau’s office has defended the prime minister’s household spending of $55,000 annually on groceries billed to the taxpayers.According to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Mr Trudeau and his predecessor Stephen Harper list an average of $54,494 annually on “miscellaneous food expenses” billed to the taxpayer after customary reimbursements.The PM’s office said the household expenses are repaid to the government coffers based on a flat rate and not based on the price of each item, due to a policy which dates back to former prime minister Brian Mulroney.“As per a longstanding practice in place since 1985, the...
wealthinsidermag.com

Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’

While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
FLORIDA STATE
marketplace.org

Coal makes a comeback as Europe tries to avoid an energy emergency

In Europe, higher prices for natural gas have helped revive demand for an alternative that had, until recently, fallen out of favor: coal. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, resulting European sanction, and the Kremlin’s decision to cut gas flows to the Continent have prompted a shift back to coal-fired power plants, despite the environmental impacts.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels

Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Washington Examiner

The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy

Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
Tree Hugger

Emissions Expected to Grow Only 1% in 2022

In a surprising turn of events, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the worldwide growth in carbon dioxide emissions this year will be less than 1%. “The global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a scramble by many countries to use other energy sources to replace the natural gas supplies that Russia has withheld from the market. The encouraging news is that solar and wind are filling much of the gap, with the uptick in coal appearing to be relatively small and temporary,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.
straightarrownews.com

Climate activists target Volkswagen, glue hands to facility floor

Nine environmental activists in Germany have glued themselves to the floor at a Porsche pavilion in a hunger strike, protesting what they call a climate emergency. The target this time is Volkswagen. The activists are calling on Germany to introduce cheaper public transport tickets and to set speed limits on...
BBC

Cop 27: Uganda-Tanzania oil pipeline sparks climate row

Uganda and Tanzania are set to begin work on a massive crude oil pipeline a year after the International Energy Agency warned that the world risked not meeting its climate goals if new fossil fuel projects were not stopped. The two East African countries say their priority is economic development.
TIME

TIME

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy