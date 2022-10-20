Read full article on original website
NYC’s last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will take place this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days are getting shorter and with it comes the end of sunsets after 6 p.m. The last sunset after 6 p.m. this year will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. After that, the New York area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in […]
15 fun and mostly free things to do in NYC this weekend and beyond
The Korean Festival kicks off in Union Square Park on Sunday, October 23. It will feature a traditional wrestling demonstration. From dog parades to pun competitions – what a time to be alive! [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Dogs strut their stuff at Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
NEW YORK - There was a fur-ightening on Saturday as dozens of dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff as part of the 32nd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. This year marked the first time the parade was held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, following...
fox5ny.com
People line up for $5 cookies in NYC
NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
fox5ny.com
Times Square casino considered
NEW YORK - Three new casino gambling licenses will be issued in the New York City area and one of the areas that could get a casino is Times Square. "I have been saying that even if you don't like gaming, you don't like gambling, you never walk into a casino, you probably benefit by this," state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said. "The revenue that it brings to the state and certainly educational funds is significant."
15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend
Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
fox5ny.com
Family of man pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks slams Mayor Adams' safety plan
NEW YORK - The mother of a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday is demanding more from the city. Audrey Martin, the mother of shoving victim David Martin, says the new plan unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul won’t make the subways safer.
evgrieve.com
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Road Trip Close to Home: Little Italy in the Bronx
News 12 takes a trip to Little Italy, the heart of the Bronx where families can grab a slice of pizza, fresh seafood and have fun.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
fox5ny.com
3-year-old in critical condition after falling out of window in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after fallout out of a second-floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon. The NYPD says the boy fell out of the window of a building at 89 West End Avenue in Brighton Beach just after 1 p.m. The child was...
fox5ny.com
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
AccuWeather: A bit of drizzle
Expect occasional rain and drizzle Sunday night into early Monday.
westchestermagazine.com
Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?
There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
New York Man Attacked by Samurai Sword
According to a report by Matthew Impelli of Newsweek, a New York man was attacked at a subway station by a man wielding a samurai sword. According to the report, the sword was in its sheath when the man was attacked. And unconfirmed reports on social media stated that the attacker was dressed like a ninja when he fled the area.
fox5ny.com
Subway crime: Woman stabbed in arm in Manhattan station
NEW YORK - A woman was stabbed in the arm inside a Manhattan subway station Sunday afternoon. According to the NYPD, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at St. Nicholas and West 191st Street in Washington Heights. Authorities say a woman was stabbed in the arm, about it is...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Eastern Parkway
It happened near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
rew-online.com
RXR Celebrates the Topping Out of New 200-Unit Residential Tower in the South Bronx￼
RXR, a leading real estate developer in the New York Metro area, today announced the topping out of its inaugural South Bronx development, Maven. RXR executives were joined by the project’s development team, including LRC Construction and CetraRuddy, as well as local community groups, to mark the completion of upward construction on the project. Amid Maven’s development, RXR worked closely with the Mott Haven community to increase local hiring and support economic development efforts. The project has created more than 500 on-site construction jobs, with nearly 30% of workers residing in the Bronx. The project, slated for completion in 2023, marks RXR’s first development in the Bronx.
