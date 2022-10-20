ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Dogs strut their stuff at Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

NEW YORK - There was a fur-ightening on Saturday as dozens of dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff as part of the 32nd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. This year marked the first time the parade was held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, following...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

People line up for $5 cookies in NYC

NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Times Square casino considered

NEW YORK - Three new casino gambling licenses will be issued in the New York City area and one of the areas that could get a casino is Times Square. "I have been saying that even if you don't like gaming, you don't like gambling, you never walk into a casino, you probably benefit by this," state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said. "The revenue that it brings to the state and certainly educational funds is significant."
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend

Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
BROOKLYN, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?

There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Man Attacked by Samurai Sword

According to a report by Matthew Impelli of Newsweek, a New York man was attacked at a subway station by a man wielding a samurai sword. According to the report, the sword was in its sheath when the man was attacked. And unconfirmed reports on social media stated that the attacker was dressed like a ninja when he fled the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway crime: Woman stabbed in arm in Manhattan station

NEW YORK - A woman was stabbed in the arm inside a Manhattan subway station Sunday afternoon. According to the NYPD, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at St. Nicholas and West 191st Street in Washington Heights. Authorities say a woman was stabbed in the arm, about it is...
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

RXR Celebrates the Topping Out of New 200-Unit Residential Tower in the South Bronx￼

RXR, a leading real estate developer in the New York Metro area, today announced the topping out of its inaugural South Bronx development, Maven. RXR executives were joined by the project’s development team, including LRC Construction and CetraRuddy, as well as local community groups, to mark the completion of upward construction on the project. Amid Maven’s development, RXR worked closely with the Mott Haven community to increase local hiring and support economic development efforts. The project has created more than 500 on-site construction jobs, with nearly 30% of workers residing in the Bronx. The project, slated for completion in 2023, marks RXR’s first development in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY

