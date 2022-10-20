Scientists are filling in the gaps in their knowledge thanks to a dinosaur fossil discovered in Mississippi that resembles an ostrich and is about the height of a giraffe. By examining fossilized remains excavated from the Eutaw Formation of Mississippi, scientists have filled in a significant gap in North America's fossil record. They have discovered large-bodied specimens of the ornithomimosaur, which may have been the world's fastest dinosaur.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO