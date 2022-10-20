ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dinosaur Fossil Found in Mississippi: Looks Like an Ostrich, Tall as a Giraffe

Scientists are filling in the gaps in their knowledge thanks to a dinosaur fossil discovered in Mississippi that resembles an ostrich and is about the height of a giraffe. By examining fossilized remains excavated from the Eutaw Formation of Mississippi, scientists have filled in a significant gap in North America's fossil record. They have discovered large-bodied specimens of the ornithomimosaur, which may have been the world's fastest dinosaur.
Rare Oregon Wildflower Might be Listed as 'Endangered' Within 12 Months

The tall western penstemon, a rare Oregon wildflower, will potentially be protected under the Endangered Species Act, according to a recent announcement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The organization now has a year to decide whether to put the endangered Pacific Northwest flower under protection. To have the...
The UK’s Investment Zones May Endanger the Country’s Historic Woods

The chairman of the Woodland Trust has cautioned that the government's investment zones may endanger the UK's ancient woodlands. Ancient woodland in UK threatened by investment zones. A woodland considered to be old has been around consistently since 1600. They hold a significant quantity of carbon and serve as crucial...
Partial Solar Eclipse to Unfold on Tuesday, Starting from Iceland to India

A partial solar eclipse will unfold this Tuesday, allowing astronomy lovers and stargazers to witness the amazing sight. The eclipse would be visible in portions of the Northern Hemisphere. October has been an exciting month for stargazers. During the first week, the Full Hunter's Moon on October 9, showed a...
Rising Magma Produces Notes Reverberating Through the Crater, Signals Volcanic Eruption

Researchers discovered that notes produced by rising magma change and reverberate through the crater, indicating a volcanic eruption. According to scientists, communities in danger could receive a life-saving heads-up through the use of inaudible sonic rumblings from a volcano's innermost chambers. Magmatic gurgles change significantly as an eruption approaches, according...
Endangered Mountain Gorillas Suffering From Virus Get Individualized Treatment From Chewed Plants

Wild, endangered mountain gorillas in East Africa are receiving individualized medical care from veterinarians thanks to plants they've chowed down on. The Epstein-Barr virus belongs to the Lymphocryptovirus genus and is a gamma herpesvirus. It is one of the most pervasive and common human diseases, infecting over 90% of people and living inside them all their lives with usually no severe health effects or symptoms, as per ScienceNews.
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels

A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
