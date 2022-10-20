Read full article on original website
Michigan family of 4 who went missing for a week has been found
A family of four that "unexpectedly left their home" in Fremont, Michigan and went missing for nearly a week were located by authorities on Sunday.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Dinosaur Fossil Found in Mississippi: Looks Like an Ostrich, Tall as a Giraffe
Scientists are filling in the gaps in their knowledge thanks to a dinosaur fossil discovered in Mississippi that resembles an ostrich and is about the height of a giraffe. By examining fossilized remains excavated from the Eutaw Formation of Mississippi, scientists have filled in a significant gap in North America's fossil record. They have discovered large-bodied specimens of the ornithomimosaur, which may have been the world's fastest dinosaur.
Rare Oregon Wildflower Might be Listed as 'Endangered' Within 12 Months
The tall western penstemon, a rare Oregon wildflower, will potentially be protected under the Endangered Species Act, according to a recent announcement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The organization now has a year to decide whether to put the endangered Pacific Northwest flower under protection. To have the...
Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska
The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
Wildfires in the American West are Causing Extreme Weather Conditions in Other States [Study]
Wildfires plaguing the American West have intensified in recent years, emitting hazardous fine particles, causing air pollution, and releasing planet-warming greenhouse gases, according to previous studies. Federal scientists have warned that Western wildfires, including those from California, are also fueling extreme weather conditions in other states; in addition to their...
From Reese's to Hot Tamales, here are the most popular and hated Halloween treats by state
See how Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles, M&M's and more ranked on Candy Store's most popular lists this Halloween.
Harmful Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Increases in Florida After Hurricane Ian
Rare flesh-eating bacteria reportedly increased in Florida after Hurricane Ian's flooding, advising residents to be careful and watch out for the symptoms. Residents in Florida began to return to their homes after the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian. The house damage caused residents to seek temporary shelters and immediately salvage what was left. At the same time, animal facilities have been helping stranded and abandoned dogs.
Endangered Mexican Gray Wolf Released 4 Years Ago for Biodiversity, Recently Found Dead
After one of the critically endangered predators was discovered dead in southwestern New Mexico, environmentalists are pressuring the US Fish and Wildlife Service to take additional steps to protect Mexican gray wolves. The particular wolf was reintroduced into the wild to improve biodiversity. Among the organizations that have criticized the...
Stormy Weather in Southern U.S To Bring Relief After Summerlike Temperatures Last Week
Residents in the Southern U.S would feel some relief after experiencing summerlike temperatures last week. The temperatures in the United States have been on a rollercoaster ride, from warm to a sudden shift to the early taste of winter. However, the rain is expected to come from severe weather in...
Canine Distemper Virus Outbreaks Are More Likely To Kill Black Wolves Across North America
According to new research, black wolves seem to be more likely to withstand canine distemper virus outbreaks (CDV). To improve the fitness of their offspring, Yellowstone Natural Park wolves prefer to mate with animals of the opposite color in areas where CDV outbreaks occur. CDV outbreaks may demonstrate why black...
