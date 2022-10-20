ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Dinosaur Fossil Found in Mississippi: Looks Like an Ostrich, Tall as a Giraffe

Scientists are filling in the gaps in their knowledge thanks to a dinosaur fossil discovered in Mississippi that resembles an ostrich and is about the height of a giraffe. By examining fossilized remains excavated from the Eutaw Formation of Mississippi, scientists have filled in a significant gap in North America's fossil record. They have discovered large-bodied specimens of the ornithomimosaur, which may have been the world's fastest dinosaur.
Rare Oregon Wildflower Might be Listed as 'Endangered' Within 12 Months

The tall western penstemon, a rare Oregon wildflower, will potentially be protected under the Endangered Species Act, according to a recent announcement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The organization now has a year to decide whether to put the endangered Pacific Northwest flower under protection. To have the...
Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska

The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
Wildfires in the American West are Causing Extreme Weather Conditions in Other States [Study]

Wildfires plaguing the American West have intensified in recent years, emitting hazardous fine particles, causing air pollution, and releasing planet-warming greenhouse gases, according to previous studies. Federal scientists have warned that Western wildfires, including those from California, are also fueling extreme weather conditions in other states; in addition to their...
Harmful Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Increases in Florida After Hurricane Ian

Rare flesh-eating bacteria reportedly increased in Florida after Hurricane Ian's flooding, advising residents to be careful and watch out for the symptoms. Residents in Florida began to return to their homes after the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian. The house damage caused residents to seek temporary shelters and immediately salvage what was left. At the same time, animal facilities have been helping stranded and abandoned dogs.
