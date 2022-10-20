ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Events to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Houston This Year

Festivals, food, ofrendas, and activities to celebrate culture and honor loved ones who have passed. TRADITIONALLY celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico, Día de los Muertos serves as a celebration of life, Hispanic heritage and culture, and a way to honor the passing of loved ones and ancestors. “It’s important for us to keep our traditions alive,” said Luis Gavito, the curator for the Día de Los Muertos altar (ofrenda) at local community organization MECA’s annual Day of the Dead festival. “We live in a climate where people look down on immigrants, and kids need to be proud of their roots and traditions, and not be ashamed of them.”
This Dome Might Be the Coolest Beach Rental on Galveston

Stay beachside with 180-degree views of Galveston by way of hexagon-shaped skylights. It’s true that when you’re searching for a beach rental, you come to expect a certain look: we’re thinking of pale blue color schemes, some driftwood accents, perhaps a sign or dishtowel somewhere that reads ‘Relax, You’re at the Beach.’ The exteriors are often equally predictable, most likely a simple box with a triangular roof and pale gray siding. But this particular house, called Surfside for its excellent beachside location outside Galveston, didn’t get the memo to be ordinary.
Houstonia’s Pet of the Week: Freida the Friendly Feline

"Stupid kittens," thought Freida. to bring attention to some of our city’s goodest boys and girls. Every week, we’ll be highlighting a pup or kitty currently in need of a forever home. We love animals, and we hope this feature will help bring these furry friends closer to finding their human soulmates.
