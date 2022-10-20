Festivals, food, ofrendas, and activities to celebrate culture and honor loved ones who have passed. TRADITIONALLY celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico, Día de los Muertos serves as a celebration of life, Hispanic heritage and culture, and a way to honor the passing of loved ones and ancestors. “It’s important for us to keep our traditions alive,” said Luis Gavito, the curator for the Día de Los Muertos altar (ofrenda) at local community organization MECA’s annual Day of the Dead festival. “We live in a climate where people look down on immigrants, and kids need to be proud of their roots and traditions, and not be ashamed of them.”

