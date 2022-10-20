Read full article on original website
League Of Legends: Frostfire Gauntlet Vs Sunfire Aegis
One way to get better at "League of Legends" is to watch the best streamers. Another way to get good at the game is to learn the in-game items. Items in the popular MOBA game have a plethora of different effects that can be passive or need activation. Knowing these items and their unique effects can help players pick the best item option in every situation – it also helps players know what new things an enemy may be able to do after buying a pricey item. Two examples of this are Frostfire Gauntlet and Sunfire Aegis.
League Of Legends: How To Counter Pyke
"League of Legends" has had quite a stunning transformation since it was first released back in 2009. One thing that's changed drastically is the number of Champions to choose from. The incredibly popular MOBA has over 140 Champions, a huge increase from the original 40 that existed in the first year (via EBT).With so many options, it can be difficult to know how to pick the best Champion to counter some of the more oppressive characters.
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
Pilotwings 64 Turned This Leisurely Bonus Level Into A Nightmare
Fans of the 26-year-old game have taken to the skies once again, but as one player found out, the Switch "Pilotwings 64" port has a major problem. Rhod Broadbent, who heads Dakko Dakko studio and previously worked on the "Fable" and "Star Fox" series, posted a video of this problem in action. According to Broadbent, one of the most relaxing levels from the original "Pilotwings 64" has turned into a nigh-impossible feat of thumb-mashing endurance on the Nintendo Switch.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
Overwatch 2 Players Stumble On PVE Maps Early
Though it has been criticized for its battle pass, controversial personal information requirements, and for being too similar to the first game, "Overwatch 2" is anything but a failure. Blizzard's sequel already boasts 25 million players in less than two weeks, but there's still something missing from the game: its highly-anticipated story mode. Though "Overwatch" servers are gone now, the original game was an entirely online team-based experience with no single-player or campaign at all, so it would be a step in a new direction for the now-series. Ever since Blizzard announced it would not include the PvE side of the game on launch earlier in 2022, the company hasn't said much more about it.
Fortnite: How To Join The Refer A Friend Program And What It Gets You
Epic Games' titanic battle royale "Fortnite" is still very popular more than five years after its launch, despite streamers like Ninja being concerned about the future of "Fortnite." That said, there are, of course, still plenty of gamers out there who have never touched the now-iconic FPS. Whether because of the building mechanics, the cartoony designs, or any other thing that may have rubbed a prospective "Fortnite" player the wrong way, some just aren't part of the gaming phenomenon that is "Fortnite" — at least not yet.
Where Does New Tales From The Borderlands Take Place In The Series Timeline?
The long-awaited sequel to Telltale Games' critically acclaimed "Tales from the Borderlands" is finally here. This time, instead of Telltale Games tackling the sequel, the game was developed in-house at Gearbox Software. This decision was met with a rather mixed reception from fans of the original game. Fans of the series liked the idea of the sequel, but they weren't fans of Gearbox spearheading the project.
Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Actually Inspired By Gold And Silver?
Many of today's adult gamers hold fond memories of "Pokémon Red" and "Blue." The same goes for the follow-ups "Gold" and "Silver." So, it should come as no surprise that many such eagle-eyed fans were able to catch a particularly interesting detail about a recently unveiled Pokémon, Bellibolt. As it turns out, this new Pokémon may have an intriguing connection to the "Gold and Silver" games.
Overwatch 2: Is Genji Overpowered Right Now?
While it's true that "Overwatch 2" got off to a seriously rocky start. 25 million players have had the chance to try out the free-to-play sequel for themselves. And while some players are trying to learn the best characters to counter Mercy, "Overwatch" veterans and newcomers alike have also been able to experience powerful plays by one of the game's most popular characters: Genji.
'House of the Dragon' finale: Queen Rhaenyra's fury over the cruelest death as dragons go rogue
HBO's "House of the Dragon" ended its first season with a finale that featured a world-changing death by dragon.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: Where To Find The Revive Spark
In "Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope," the successor to the surprise gaming hit "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," Mario, Luigi, Peach, and their Rabbid counterparts team up to take on the forces of evil once more. Some new friends accompany them in their efforts to bring an end to the malevolent entity Cursa, including the titular Sparks. Players can find a whopping 30 different Sparks in the game, and each offers a unique ability within turn-based fights.
Overwatch 2: How To Properly Use Ashe's Abilities
"Overwatch 2" is here, despite its seriously rocky start, and being free-to-play makes it a fantastic time for new users to hop in on the fun. If one does happen to be a new user, there's a system in place that Blizzard has aptly titled its First Time User Experience that requires newcomers to play a specific number of games to unlock the majority of the enormous character roster.
Ninja Reveals Why He Fell Off Of Warzone
Tyler Blevins, better known as "Ninja," has built a massive following streaming competitive shooters and battle royales. While "Fortnite" largely kicked off his career, he has dabbled in lots of different games in and out of his core genres. The list of titles he has streamed over the years includes "Warzone," but much like Dr Disrespect, Ninja has lost interest in the "Call of Duty" entry. Choosing to focus on "Fortnite" and other games, "Warzone" has disappeared from his radar.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Gotham Knights?
"Gotham Knights," the latest video game based upon DC Comics' stable of heroes and villains, is upon us. The game follows four of Batman's sidekicks — Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood — as they become embroiled in a grand conspiracy relating to Batman/Bruce Wayne's death and the secretive figures responsible. It's an intriguing premise for sure, but unfortunately, the game seems to have fallen quite short of expectations and has garnered mostly mixed reviews since its release, with many reviews knocking its performance issues and repetitive gameplay.
