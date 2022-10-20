Wind-driven rain is likely all night. With lows dipping to the mid-20s to mid-30s, some areas may see snow on the ground by Saturday morning. Saturday promises to be a windy, rainy and cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with gusty westerly winds. Showers will taper off after midnight, but with lows dropping below freezing for just about everyone, we may see some more snow by Sunday morning.

2 DAYS AGO