Record fish caught in Oregon

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Cold and rainy week ahead

Fall temperatures are finally here. Sunday was a crisp day with temperatures about at average. Lots of action is happening off the Pacific in a system heading straight for Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the north. Temperatures will be below average all week -- average this time of...
More rain and snow coming

We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
Rain tonight, snow in the morning

Wind-driven rain is likely all night. With lows dipping to the mid-20s to mid-30s, some areas may see snow on the ground by Saturday morning. Saturday promises to be a windy, rainy and cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with gusty westerly winds. Showers will taper off after midnight, but with lows dropping below freezing for just about everyone, we may see some more snow by Sunday morning.

