Read full article on original website
Related
Alan Rickman fought to remove a pivotal line in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' calling it 'confusing and diluting'
Alan Rickman argued with producers to remove an important line at the end of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman thought Emma Watson's diction was 'this side of Albania at times' in early films, according to personal diary
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman criticized Emma Watson's performance in 2003. He also spoke out about the rest of the cast in diary extracts published by The Guardian. In one instance, Rickman predicted that Daniel Radcliffe's acting career wouldn't take off.
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton says there's footage of Draco throwing Harry his wand for the final duel against Voldemort, but it didn't end up in the movie
In his new memoir titled "Beyond the Wand," the Draco Malfoy actor said that "there were plenty of beats that didn't end up in the finished film."
Tom Felton recalls ‘painful’ memory of laughing at nine-year-old Emma Watson on Harry Potter set
Tom Felton has said he still feels “ashamed” of laughing at a young Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter.The Draco Malfoy star recalled the “painful” memory in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.Felton is three years older than Hermione Granger star Watson, whom he met at auditions when she was just nine and he was 12 years old.The actor wrote that, in the early days, there was a real-life divide between the young Griffindor stars and their Slytherin rivals.Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and...
Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks the Time Is Right for Netflix’s New Romance Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
When executive producer and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was tasked with casting a performer to play Amy Wheeler in “From Scratch,” Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, she looked no further than her dinner table. Witherspoon was dining across from Zoe Saldaña, who was accompanied by her Italian husband and exchanging bits of dialogue in his native tongue, when she realized the “Avatar” star would be the perfect actor to play Amy. The show is an epic love story about Amy’s whirlwind romance with a hunky Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who she meets while studying abroad in...
Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72
Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
Adam Driver Fell For Wife Joanne Tucker Way Before Making It Big in Hollywood
Adam Driver is well known for playing Adam Sackler on "Girls," but since the series wrapped in 2017, he's been making a new name for himself in movies like the Star Wars franchise, "Marriage Story," "House of Gucci," and the upcoming "White Noise." Naturally, fans have gained even more interest in Driver's life off screen. While the 38-year-old actor is notoriously private about his personal life, we do have a few details about his love life.
msn.com
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After His Passing At Age 72
The ‘Harry Potter’ star’s cause of death has been revealed nine days after he passed away at age 72. Robbie Coltrane died from multiple organ failure, as was confirmed by Scottish outlet Daily Record. The actor, most well-known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14 in a hospital in Labert, Scotland. Prior to his death, the actor also suffered from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, heart block, obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. It was reported that the beloved actor also had mobility issues in recent years, and would use a wheelchair.
Besides Being a Massive Star, Kerry Washington Is a Mom of 3
Actress Kerry Washington is dedicated to keeping her children out of the spotlight. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha refrain from publicly sharing any photos of their children, instead choosing to shield them from the limelight to allow them to grow up under as normal of circumstances as possible. The "School For Good and Evil" star has opened up about her children in interviews from time to time, though, and allowed us a glimpse of what it's like growing up in her household.
House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised
House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Matthew Lewis had to wear fake teeth and a 'fat suit' because he kept becoming 'hunkier' and 'slightly less Neville-like' with each movie
Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, said that Lewis looked like Neville from "head to toe" at the start of the franchise, but his appearance changed.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0