The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
The Independent

Tom Felton recalls ‘painful’ memory of laughing at nine-year-old Emma Watson on Harry Potter set

Tom Felton has said he still feels “ashamed” of laughing at a young Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter.The Draco Malfoy star recalled the “painful” memory in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.Felton is three years older than Hermione Granger star Watson, whom he met at auditions when she was just nine and he was 12 years old.The actor wrote that, in the early days, there was a real-life divide between the young Griffindor stars and their Slytherin rivals.Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and...
Variety

Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks the Time Is Right for Netflix’s New Romance Limited Series ‘From Scratch’

When executive producer and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was tasked with casting a performer to play Amy Wheeler in “From Scratch,” Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, she looked no further than her dinner table. Witherspoon was dining across from Zoe Saldaña, who was accompanied by her Italian husband and exchanging bits of dialogue in his native tongue, when she realized the “Avatar” star would be the perfect actor to play Amy. The show is an epic love story about Amy’s whirlwind romance with a hunky Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who she meets while studying abroad in...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72

Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
Adam Driver Fell For Wife Joanne Tucker Way Before Making It Big in Hollywood

Adam Driver is well known for playing Adam Sackler on "Girls," but since the series wrapped in 2017, he's been making a new name for himself in movies like the Star Wars franchise, "Marriage Story," "House of Gucci," and the upcoming "White Noise." Naturally, fans have gained even more interest in Driver's life off screen. While the 38-year-old actor is notoriously private about his personal life, we do have a few details about his love life.
msn.com

‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After His Passing At Age 72

The ‘Harry Potter’ star’s cause of death has been revealed nine days after he passed away at age 72. Robbie Coltrane died from multiple organ failure, as was confirmed by Scottish outlet Daily Record. The actor, most well-known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14 in a hospital in Labert, Scotland. Prior to his death, the actor also suffered from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, heart block, obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. It was reported that the beloved actor also had mobility issues in recent years, and would use a wheelchair.
Besides Being a Massive Star, Kerry Washington Is a Mom of 3

Actress Kerry Washington is dedicated to keeping her children out of the spotlight. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha refrain from publicly sharing any photos of their children, instead choosing to shield them from the limelight to allow them to grow up under as normal of circumstances as possible. The "School For Good and Evil" star has opened up about her children in interviews from time to time, though, and allowed us a glimpse of what it's like growing up in her household.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised

House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
